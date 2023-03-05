Tennessee Man Documents His ‘Healthy McDonald’s-Only’ Diet on Social Media: ‘Down 13 Pounds in 11 Days’

A Tennessee man on social media has embarked on a 100-day McDonald’s diet in an effort to break stereotypes about weight loss and cardiovascular health.

Kevin Maginnis, a grandfather from Nashville who began documenting his journey on his TikTok account @bigmaccoaching, said he’s down 13 pounds in 11 days. Maginnis told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Friday that he dropped from 238 pounds down to 225 pounds quickly because of portion control.

“I was a boxer, and I wrestled in school. And you have to cut to make weight; so [I’m used to] cutting the calories, cutting the food in half. If I eat three meals a day, if I cut them in half and I seek the heat before I eat. That means I wait until that heat in your stomach that says you’re hungry,” he explained.

“Everyone else calls it hunger. I call it my incinerator turning on to get rid of all the excess and also burn off some of the fat off my body, and then I’ll have that next meal.”

The diet comes partially in response to the 2004 documentary Super Size Me, in which filmmaker Morgan Spurlock ate only McDonald’s for 30 days. The documentary follows Spurlock’s physical and psychological transformation that came about as a result of eating so much fast food.

An all-McDonald’s diet may result in weight loss, but there are better ways to fuel the body while maintaining a caloric deficit

During his fast food diet, Spurlock gained about 24 pounds, experienced mood swings, and suffered a sharp decrease in cardiovascular health. One of the quirks of the documentary was that Spurlock always had to say ‘yes’ when asked to “Super Size” his meal from a restaurant employee. About a month after the film’s release, McDonald’s permanently discontinued the “Super Size” meal option.

Maginnis said he’s going to prove that the opposite can also be true — cutting portions in half can result in weight loss, no matter the quality or nutritional value of the food. All he does is order one regular meal, and then eats it over the course of two sittings. He predicted a 50-pound weight loss by the end of his 100 days, along with better bloodwork and overall health.

“After you’ve done it for about three or four days, your stomach will have shrunk a little bit. And then you can just eat the half, and you can wrap up the other half after you’ve eaten half of it,” he said.

“As far as, ‘Is it going to kill me?’ I did the blood work at the beginning. We’ll do bloodwork throughout. My belief is that it’s going to absolutely improve the bloodwork throughout the whole process,” he added.

And for anyone wondering what leftover fast food tastes like, Maginnis said an air fryer makes everything crisp and delicious again.