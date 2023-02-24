heineken-triggers-backlash-with-investment-in-russia-despite-promise-to-stop

Beer giant Heineken launched over 60 new products in Russia last year despite promising to stop investing in Russia during the Ukraine conflict.

As a result, social media users have recently begun using the hashtag #BoycottHeineken for what they perceive as ethics violations given Russia’s involvement with Ukraine.

Heineken launched 61 new products on the #Russian market last year after promising to stop investing there because #RussiaInvadedUkraine.@Heineken seems to care more about their money than the #GenocideOfUkrainians and sanctions.



For me, that only means: #BoycottHeineken. — Thomas Fjeld (@Fomechka) February 24, 2023

In March 2022, the Dutch-owned Heineken announced its plan to depart the Russian market. At the time, the beer manufacturer said that conducting business in Russia was neither “durable nor viable.”

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to see how the war in Ukraine continues to unfold and intensify,” Heineken said in 2022. With approximately 1,800 employees, they were the third-largest brewer in Russia.

The company made good on the promise to stop producing Heineken in Russia, but they also launched and sold dozens of new products in the same market. Amstel’s strong growth, especially, helped drive growth in the region. According to Heineken Russia’s own reports, the brewer launched 61 new products “in record time” and sold 720,000 hectoliters more beer and soft drinks.

“2022 was a turbulent year for all market players, but at the same time, it offered plenty of opportunities. It opened up new possibilities for the development and growth of our business,” Heineken Russia wrote on its website. “We are proud to announce that we have reached record highs in multiple segments.”

“Heineken is cynically benefiting from the fact that major international brands have withdrawn from Russia”

Furthermore, Heineken Russia will continue developing new products, new flavors, and new packaging for the market — not a cheap process. No major company would make such investments without significant expected returns. If tax returns are any indication of success, Heineken paid Russia almost 400 million euros in 2019 alone.

One beer exec said the investments are likely meant to encourage an outside buyer to step up.

“If you want to sell the company, you maximize market share in the short term to increase your value,” he said. “The better they do that, the sooner they find a buyer.”

“But on the other hand — after all their announcements from last year — it is hypocritical,” the executive said. “Heineken is cynically benefiting from the fact that major international brands have withdrawn from Russia. The Budweiser and Carlsberg brands were much bigger there. Heineken fills this gap by investing heavily in its own local and international brands.

“That is in absolute contradiction with the official story about the divestment of our Russian subsidiary.”

A Russian buyer could theoretically buy royalty rights to the brands and all of its subsidiaries, effectively creating public relations cover for Heineken. After all, you can’t tell a Russian not to do business in Russia, no matter the state of international diplomacy.

Selling a subsidiary during wartime is no small task, though. Last week, Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink announced that the sale of the Russian subsidiary was more complicated than anticipated.