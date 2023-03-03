Here’s What U.S. Presidents Would Look Like With Mullets, AI Images Show

A Twitter user is exploring bold new frontiers with AI, giving us a glimpse at how U.S. Presidents would look sporting mullets. With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cam Harless from Florida has created a humorous thread on Twitter featuring all 46 US presidents with business upfront and parties in the back.

Harless crafted the pictures utilizing Midjourney, a famous artificial intelligence program.”I love making AI art,” Harless explained to Newsweek. “Often I think of a prompt, create the image and choose the one that makes me laugh the most to present on Twitter and have people try and guess my prompt.” The origins if the premise of U.S. Presidents with mullets is as simple as feeding prompts into Midjourney.

“The idea of Biden with a mullet made me laugh,” Harless recalled. “So I tried to make one with him and Trump together and that led to the whole list of presidents.” The AI can be a bit wonky from time to time. For instance, Dwight D. Eisenhower’s mullet leaves much to be desired. However, President Biden’s mullet ensemble its truly glorious.

every american president, but they’re all cool and they all sport a mullet



46. Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/qoE9AJSxj5 — Cam Harless (@hamcarless) March 1, 2023

On July 12, 2022, Midjourney–led by David Holz–launched its open beta and joined OpenAI’s DALL-E and Stable Diffusion in the family of impressive AI art programs. With this program, users are able to create artwork utilizing nothing more than Discord bot commands. In 2022, The Economist magazine chose Midjourney to be its featured front cover art for an issue of the publication.

Artificial Intelligence generates creative visuals from the descriptive text. For instance, a user could simply type “/imagine the U.S. Presidents with Mohawks” and Midjourney would produce an image based on the prompt.

The Twitter thread went viral as users were thrilled to behold the iconic American Presidents looking like Billy Ray Cyrus circa 1992. Kicking off with Joe Biden’s post garnering a staggering 4.2 million views and concluding at George Washington, the thread has been shared virally via retweets. “Every American president, but they’re all cool and they all sport a mullet,” Harless captioned the thread.

As soon as the images were uploaded to social media, users raced to post a variety of reactions “Harry Truman looking like Sean Penn,” one user quipped. “The real American dream was the mullets we grew along the way,” another user joked.

Undoubtedly, the AI’s vision of Barack Obama with his signature long curls and silver sunglasses is something to behold; likewise, Donald Trump as an enraged young rebel must be seen.“This is the best thread that has ever existed. I would like to purchase the entire presidential gallery in this style. Please tell me how. Spectacular,” another Twitter user enthused.