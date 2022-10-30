Here’s What’s Inside a Cadbury Creme Egg

The Cadbury Creme Egg reigns as the king of Easter candy, and now, it’s trying to take over Halloween. And now that people are seeing the monster-wrapped chocolate morsels filling grocery store shelves they’re finally asking about the delicious goo on the inside.

The candy doesn’t just sell during the holidays anymore. According to the manufacturer, it’s available globally at all times. And an astonishing 500 million eggs are made each year.

Cadbury Creme Eggs were first introduced in 1923. And surprisingly, it nearly 100 years for people to start questioning the ingredients.

On Twitter, one person asked “I have a huge problem weighing on my mind. What is the substance in the middle of a Creme Egg called? What is it? A goo?” And that made people start pondering the same thing.

One person speculated that a toothpaste-like substance lived in the egg. And some others didn’t want to know the answer because it could be gross and ignorance is bliss. But don’t worry, they’re made of only a few simple ingredients. And those ingredients are no worse than what makes up every other candy on the market.

Several social media influencers and news publications caught wind of the trend and decided to look into the matter, including TikToker, @abbeythefoodscientist.

The eggs are comprised of hollowed-out milk chocolate shells and a thick yellow and white fondant. In a video, Abbey cut one open to reveal said goo and shared that the fondant, which is meant to look like a real uncooked egg, is made of sugar, corn syrup, and water.

Cadbury Adds a Few More Ingredients to its Creme-Filled Egg

People were intrigued by the short clip. Since its initial posting, it has earned over 13k likes and more than 314k views, which proves people actually are curious about what they eat.

Some people were genuinely surprised to learn that the inside wasn’t just caramel or typical frosting. And one person didn’t care about the surprise, they were just happy to have the recipe so they could “make a massive bowl of it now.”

Quite a few commenters argued that she did not crack the mystery of the secret filling, though. Some said that fondants, which technically are a type of frosting, have a clay-like texture. And while we don’t claim to know about the art of baking, we can say that the people who disagreed with the post are at least partially right.

Cadbury actually adds a few more ingredients to its creme than Abbey guessed. The full list includes sugar, milk, glucose syrup, cocoa butter, inverted sugar syrup, dried whey, vegetable fats, and dried egg white.