Here’s When to Expect Your Tax Refund From The IRS

The 2023 tax season is in full swing, and the IRS is advising on how to get your refund back as quickly as possible. To swiftly obtain your tax refund, it’s recommended to take the following steps: file your returns as soon as you can, even if you don’t have last year’s paperwork. Submitting electronically with direct deposit is highly encouraged for fast and smooth processing. It usually takes only 21 days or less, according to Fox Business.

There are several steps that the agency suggests taking in order to expedite your tax refund. Filing returns electronically and ensuring accuracy and completion before the submission is crucial. Also important is requesting direct deposit for a faster return time. Tom O’Saben, the director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals encourages people to submit their returns electronically in whatever way possible.

“Filing a paper return would probably be the worst idea of all, even though the IRS has hired additional staff,” O’Saben explained to Fox Business. “They’re still dealing with a backlog from last year. The difference would be measured in months, instead of weeks if someone were to do a paper return instead of electronic filing.”

On February 18th, the IRS reported that it had 2 million individual returns still awaiting processing. This includes 2021 and 2022 tax year returns that need revisiting or amendment as well as past-year filings submitted tardily. Of these, 1.79 million require rectification due to mistakes. Meanwhile, 206,000 are paper documents requiring examination before further action is taken.

Requesting a direct deposit ensures a timely tax refund

Requesting a direct deposit of your tax refund is an effective way to expedite the process. It reduces wait time by up to 10 days. O’Saben suggests giving this method serious consideration if you’re eager for your funds sooner rather than later.

For a speedy tax refund, examining your return for any small errors before submitting it is paramount. Even the slightest mistakes can alert the IRS and delay your reimbursement. “One of the ways to make sure you get your refund as quickly as people is to make sure you have your ducks in a row,” O’Saben explained. “Don’t ignore things the IRS catches very quickly.”

Take, for example, the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. If you bought health insurance through it, then you must use tax Form 1095-A to reconcile your advance payments of the premium tax credit. When filing taxes, filers must pay close attention to the accuracy of their Social Security numbers. They should also ensure they are in accordance with their current last name. Newlyweds should be especially mindful of this step. They may have updated the legal iteration of their surname yet failed to do so for government records. “That’s a big one,” O’Saben pointed out.

According to the IRS, if they require additional information or prompt verifications from you and it takes more than 120 days for them to process your refund. This duration is dependent on how quickly and correctly you respond as well as the processing time of their return. In such instances, a letter will be sent out by the Internal Revenue Service.