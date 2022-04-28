Here’s Where the Powerball Jackpot Winning Ticket For $473 Million Was Sold

Its official – the Powerball Jackpot winning ticket that is worth $473 million has been revealed and it was sold in Arizona.

Powerball.com revealed that the ticket holder in Arizona had the winning ticket that is worth the $473 million. The winning numbers were 11, 36, 61, 62, 68 and the Powerball was 4. Although the winner has not been revealed at this time, it is reported that they have a cash option of $283.3 million.

Along with the winning ticket in Arizona, another ticket in Indiana managed to match all five white balls. That ticket holder will be able to claim $1 million.

The Powerball website also revealed that ticket holders have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize when the advertised jackpot amount is $40 million and $1 billion. It was also noted that jackpot winners can either select their prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payment. This means if the annuity option is selected, the winner is guaranteed to receive 30 graduated payments over 29 years. The payments do increase by 5% until the 30th and final payment. The 30 payments added up equal the value of the annuity.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot will drop back down to $20 million. This will include a cash option of $12 million for the Saturday night drawing. The Mega Millions jackpot is at $43 million with a cash option of $25.9 million for Friday night’s drawing

Powerball Currently Holds the World Record For The Largest Jackpot of $1.586 Billion

According to the New York Post, Powerball now holds the world record for the largest jackpot. This was $1.586 billion and it was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee in 2016. “The preceding 19 lottery draws had no winners, causing the jackpot to accrue to such large sums,” the Guinness World Records revealed.

Powerball also revealed that this was the third time the Powerball Jackpot has been won this year. In the January 5th drawing, two tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot. The seventh-largest prize in Powerball history. Then, during the February 14th drawing, a ticket in Connecticut won a $185.3 million jackpot. The April 27th drawing was the 31st draw in the Jackpot run.