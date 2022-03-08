Here’s Which States Have the Most Expensive Gas Prices

We’re currently experiencing some of the most expensive gas prices in the U.S., due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. These all-time high gas prices have topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008.

At a Glance

Gas prices are rising due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.06.

This is the highest national average since July 2008.

Some states are even paying more than $5 for a gallon of gas.

The highest gas prices aren’t concentrated in one area, but are instead spread throughout the country.

These States Have the Most Expensive Gas

The national average gas price is the highest it’s been in over a decade. Of course, some states have higher prices than others. California, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania are just a few of the states that are experiencing staggering gas prices. Gas prices in those states are currently between $4.23 and $5.34.

Here are the top 10 states with the most expensive gas prices as of Monday, March 7:

California: $5.34 Hawaii: $4.69 Nevada: $4.59 Oregon: $4.51 Washington: $4.44 Alaska: $4.39 Illinois: $4.30 Connecticut: $4.28 New York: $4.26 Pennsylvania: $4.23

Prices at the Pump Could Keep Going Up

Gas prices are rising rapidly throughout the country, and it’s likely that they’ll keep going up. For example, California could easily push $5.50 per gallon. Some gas stations in the state could even charge over $6.

Even now, the national average has gone up extremely fast. The national average for a gallon of gas is already 45 cents more than it was a week ago. In addition, the average price is 62 cents more than it was a month ago and $1.30 more than it was a year ago.

According to GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, we can expect some new all-time record highs shortly. “Forget the $4 per gallon mark,” he said. “The nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal.”

According to AAA, these gas price hikes boil down to supply and demand. Inflation has already been an issue at the pump and beyond, but now the future of our oil imports is unclear. There have been concerns about what a potential ban on Russian oil imports would do to our gas prices, especially if they’re already this high. The White House has issued a series of sanctions against Russia, but so far, that hasn’t included energy imports, according to The Hill.

“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty, De Haan added. “As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”