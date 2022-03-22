hillary-clinton-announces-positive-covid-test

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton revealed earlier this evening, Tuesday, March 22, that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The news hit social media when the former presidential hopeful took to Twitter to reveal the diagnosis in an early evening Twitter post.

In the tweet, Hillary Clinton notes that she is feeling mild symptoms related to the virus. However, Clinton notes, she is feeling fine overall, despite the positive COVID-19 test.

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID,” Clinton tells her Twitter followers earlier this evening.

“I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine,” the former Secretary of State continues in the Tuesday evening Twitter update.

Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022

The former Democratic presidential nominee adds that she is thankful for the protections that are available against the virus. In her tweet, Hillary Clinton notes that she is more grateful now than ever for the COVID-19 vaccination. These vaccines, Clinton notes, have likely protected herself – and her loved ones – from the more serious symptoms tied to the COVID-19 virus.

“I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness,” Hillary Clinton writes. “Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!”

Hillary Clinton Reveals That Her Husband, Former President Bill Clinton Continues To Test Negative For COVID-19

Clinton also shared a message noting that her husband, former President Bill Clinton continues to test negative for the virus. And, Clinton says, he is feeling fine even as she battles mild symptoms of the virus.

“Bill tested negative and is feeling fine,” Hillary Clinton notes in a follow-up tweet Tuesday evening.

Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022

Despite the fact that the former president is continuing to test negative for the virus, Hillary Clinton notes that he will continue to take precautions over the next few days, amid news of her positive diagnosis. Bill Clinton will be “quarantining until our household is fully in the clear,” Hillary says of her husband.

In her updates, Clinton adds that she plans on catching up on some movie-watching while she is taking it easy after news of the positive COVID-19 test. And, she notes any recommendations along these lines are appreciated!