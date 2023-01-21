Home Depot Co-Founder Voices Major Concerns About ‘Woke Generation’ Running Economy

With the economy continuing to have its struggles, Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus shares his concerns about the “woke generation.”

During his appearance on Fox Business’ Varney & Co., the Home Depot co-founder stated the “woke generation” is ignoring what he says is the economy’s “bottom line.”

“I certainly don’t want to see the woke generation coming up,” Marcus stated. He shared that he had been watching the World Economic Forum in Davos this week and noticed that leaders are recommending spending more money on climate control. The businessman believes the money is not available. “We’ve already overspent. And if anything, climate control has caused most of the problems we have today.”

Marcus went on to say that he believes we need leaders who are thinking about shareholders and their employees. This also includes how well the shareholders and employees are doing. “And I think today it’s all about woke diversity, things that don’t hit the bottom line.”

Home Depot Co-Founder Says No One Wants to Work Anymore

Meanwhile, the Home Depot co-founder spoke about how he’s having difficulty understanding how there are over 10 million job openings in the U.S., and yet only six million people actively looking for jobs.

“You can’t hire people,” Marcus declared. “They don’t want to work. Nobody wants to work anymore, especially office people. It’s incredible. How do you have a recession when you have people that don’t want jobs?”

The Home Deport co-founder stated that people are more interested in working three days a week rather than the U.S.’s standard five days a week. He then said that the “woke generation” is entitled since they are given everything. “The government, in many cases, if you don’t work, you get as much money as when you did work… And so you get this laziness, which you have, and it’s basically a socialist society.”

Although Home Depot continues to thrive, Marcus claimed that 70% of America’s active workforce is employed by small businesses. He said that a recent survey revealed that 60% of small business participants believe they would not be around in the future. He said the number one reason for not being able to make it is inflation. The second reason is finding employees. He used a manager of a pizza shop as an example. “Take a pizzeria shop: He can’t find anybody to work. He’s working 12, 14, 18 hours a day and he may not be able to make it.”

The Home Depot co-founder went on to say that the “woke” labor laws are absurd and every state has dumber and dumber regulations. “New York, in fact, leads the country in dumb, but maybe not, maybe they’re second to California,” he then concluded.