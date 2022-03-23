Home Depot Sparks Outrage After Posting Notice to Employees About ‘Unpacking Privilege’

A Home Depot in Calgary, Alberta reportedly sparked some outrage recently when its management posted a notice to employees about the benefits of “white privilege.”

Key Points

The Home Depot management at a Calgary, Alberta location posted a notice called Leading Practice -Unpacking Privilege in the employee lounge.

The Home Depot Canadian employees were given the material in order to acknowledge “societal privileges that benefit white people.”

A spokeswoman from Home Depot’s U.S. Headquarters confirms the company’s diversity and inclusion department did not approve the post.

According to the New York Post, the post, titled Leading Practices – Unpacking Privilege, was in the employee lounge of the Calgary, Alberta Home Depot location. The post even included a “checklist” for those who are “white, male, Christian, cisgender, able-bodied, and heterosexual.”

The post encourages employees to acknowledge “Societal privileges that benefit white people. Beyond what is commonly experienced by people of color under the same social, political, and economic circumstances.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman from Home Depot’s U.S. headquarters confirms the post was material from the company’s Canadian division. She also says that the company’s diversity and inclusion department did not approve the post. Even though the flyer has a Home Depot logo.

The New York Post reports that it’s not clear if the packet of information was simply informational. Or if it was part of a group learning exercise. However, the spokeswoman did not immediately reveal whether the Canadian division is discontinuing the information. A source says Home Depot does not require the content to be part of its diversity and inclusion initiative.

More Details About the Post in the Home Depot Breakroom

The New York Post reveals the Home Depot location was urging employees to address their white privilege. The post then touches on Christmas. It reads, “If you can expect time off from work to celebrate your religious holidays, you have Christian privilege.”

Meanwhile, The Post also addresses current social issues. “If you’re confident the police exist to protect you, you have white privilege.”

The Post further asks employees to check a box to determine what privileges they have. The choices were white, male, class, Christian, cisgender, able-bodied, and heterosexual. Other “privilege” warnings in the post are, “If while growing up, college was an expectation of you, not a dream. You have class privilege.”

“If you can use public bathrooms without stares, fear or anxiety, you have cisgender privilege,” another warning reads. “If you don’t have to explain that your spouse is of the same gender, you have heterosexual privilege.”

Meanwhile, some Twitter users have some opinions when it comes to the post. One person declares, “Imagine how messed up people have to be before a major corporation decides to post this [in] their breakroom.”

Although the criticism was strong in the post, other Twitter users are praising the company for addressing white privilege and other issues to their employees.