House Approves Bill To Help Veterans Exposed To Toxic Burn Pits

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill for helping with veterans’ toxic burn pits issues. It was done on Thursday (March 3). This bill will boost healthcare services and disability benefits for those with relevant toxic exposure situations. It directly affects veterans who crossed paths with these burn pits in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

At A Glance

U.S. House of Representatives approves bill, called the Honoring our PACT Act, helping veterans

Bill raises awareness around those with issues stemming from exposure toxic substances

Veterans dealing with bun pit issues can get help if bill passes

This legislation now moves along to U.S. Senate for another vote

Veterans Toxic Burn Pits Bill Faces Future Vote In U.S. Senate

What does this mean for those who fought for the United States and were exposed to toxic substances in the process? Let’s get some help about this from The Associated Press. Now, the bill does have support from large veterans‘ groups across the United States. It should be noted that this is being done for those still dealing with this years after fighting ended.

What does the future of this bill look like? People will have to wait and see how the U.S. Senate proceeds.

Should this be passed into law, then an increase in spending by more than $300 billion over the next decade takes place. This is according to information from the Congressional Budget Office.

Bill, If Becoming Law, Opens More Veterans Affairs Health Care Options

“If we’re not willing to pay the price of war, we shouldn’t go,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. This bill for Veterans Toxic Burn Pits issues passed 256-174 in voting. There were 34 Republicans who did join a unanimous group of House Democrats in voting for it.

Another note to consider. This bill, if passed into law, makes Department of Veterans Affairs health care available to millions of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans. It already is yet a focus will be for those who did deal with toxic substances during their service. This takes place should they not even have a service-connected disability.

Additionally, this bill also would provide new or increased disability benefits. This affects thousands of veterans who have become ill with cancer or respiratory conditions. They include bronchitis or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. And, the VA would just presume that veterans did get ill due to exposure to toxic substances during their service.

For many years, the VA has been a place where soldiers can get help and support for their needs. The hope is that this bill will be a solid step toward getting these American fighting men and women the care that they need