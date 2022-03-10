House Passes $1.5T Spending Plan, With $14B Earmarked for Ukraine

Congress just passed yet another massive spending bill, which includes a reported $14 billion plan to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The $1.5 trillion spending plan is the final product after months of negotiations between House Democrats and Republicans. The bill also keeps the government open through September by raising the debt ceiling.

Ukraine’s portion of the spending plan includes $6.5 billion for the defense department, $3.5 billion for equipment, and $3 billion for U.S. troops defending NATO in Europe. A portion is also allocated for humanitarian aid.

At a glance

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a trillion-dollar spending bill Wednesday night

The bill will include humanitarian aid to Ukraine, elevated domestic spending ceilings, and a number of other initiatives

The new bill keeps the government operational through September 30

The House-passed spending bill originally called for over $15 billion in COVID aid, as well; but that portion did not make it past the cutting room floor. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., took the opportunity to slam Republicans for the oversight.

“It is heartbreaking to remove the Covid funding, and we must continue to fight for urgently needed Covid assistance; but unfortunately that will not be included in this bill,” she said.

As has become common in modern government, the new spending bill will elevate levels of funding to both defense and non-defense programs year-over-year. House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., praised the bill for lowering the cost of living for families and creating jobs.

“During this time of great uncertainty and change, we are tackling some of our nation’s biggest challenges. That includes making health care more affordable, confronting the climate crisis, and protecting our national security,” she said.

According to lawmakers, the House passed the spending bill to deal directly with Russia

Some Republicans also went on the record in favor of the massive spending bill, which formally passed in the House late Wednesday evening. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., ranking member on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the bill avoids “partisan poison pills” for Republicans.

“It also provides critically needed emergency assistance for our allies that are resisting Russian aggression in Ukraine; without decreasing base defense funding by a single dollar,” he said.

American lawmakers have been coveting some sort of international spending measure ever since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine a few weeks ago. When Russia initially invaded, President Biden immediately asked for over $6 billion in emergency funding. That number ballooned to $10 billion by last week. Shalanda Young, the acting White House budget director, outlined to Congress that the funds “would pay for humanitarian, security and economic assistance for Ukraine and central European allies due to Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked invasion.”

Of course, the final number for Ukraine clocks in around $14 billion now that the dust has settled. More than double the original request.

The House was up against a Friday deadline to ensure some sort of spending bill passed in order to avert a government shutdown. Lawmakers had passed a short-term funding extension through Tuesday to bridge the timing, as well. Now, the 2,700-page bill makes it way to the Senate, and then finally, President Biden’s desk for a photo-op.

“This bill, the spending bill, comes at a consequential moment,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday. “War in Europe has focused the energies of Congress into getting something done and getting it done fast, quickly.”