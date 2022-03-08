How Poultry Farmers Are Working To Protect Their Flocks From Deadly Bird Flu Outbreak

There have been more outbreaks of avian flu in the United States. Poultry farmers are working hard to prevent the bird flu from spreading. The situation is very delicate and the illness has been confirmed in domesticated birds as well as wild birds. So, some farms are taking drastic measures to keep their operations safe and healthy.

Here’s the Breakdown

More avian flu has been spotted in New England in places like Maine, Massachuesettes and Connecticut

Poultry farmers are battling the bird flu with biosecurity measures

That includes limiting the people that are allowed to go into chicken coops and other areas

Kentucky, Virginia, and the surrounding area have already dealt with similar flu strains

Whenever an outbreak of something like this happens, it causes a lot of issues. You don’t want this kind of illness in your backyard coop, let alone a commercial operation. When chickens get sick, it isn’t just meat that gets tainted or ruined. Egg production and quality can take a dive, and oftentimes drastic measures have to be taken.

A farmer is going to do what they can to protect their stock and their livelihood. So, it’s no surprise that this Rhode Island egg farm is trying everything it can to keep their birds happy, healthy, and safe. Stamp Egg Farms’ Vice President Patricia Stamp talked to WJAR, the local NBC news station.

Not only are they bleaching their shoes and wearing plastic, but they are limiting visitors. Only approved farm workers and veterinarians are allowed to enter the coops.

According to a vet in Rhode Island, Dr. Scott Marshall with the Department of Environmental Management, this is a major problem.

“It’s a huge geographic footprint. We’ve had cases in domestic birds in Connecticut, wild birds in Massachusetts, you know several other cases of domestic birds in Maine,” Marshall said. But, that isn’t the only thing. “You know we haven’t proven it but it’s easy to imagine that we’ve got the virus in the state you know when it’s with our surrounding neighbors, thankfully knock wood. We haven’t seen it in domestic birds here.”

Poultry Farmers All Too Familiar with Bird Flu Outbreaks

At another farm in Rhode Island, the poultry farmers are doing their best to fight this bird flu. However, it does have them worried and thinking about past outbreaks. Like I said, drastic measures are often taken to prevent the spread of these diseases.

“Back in early 2002 or 2003, we had to kill all of the birds here, so it almost put us out of business, to be honest with you,” said farmer Eli Berkowitz.

To tell you the truth, Outsiders, it has me worried about my little 30 bird flock at home. With bird flu reports in New England, Kentucky, Tennessee, and other surrounding states, it feels a little like it’s coming from all sides. Let’s hope it subsides soon.