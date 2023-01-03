Hundreds of Southwest Airlines Flights Canceled and Delayed Days After Returning to ‘Normal’ Schedule

The holiday season was absolutely fraught with travel disruptions, with many travelers and federal officials assigning blame to Southwest Airlines. Between Christmas and New Year’s, Southwest Airlines canceled thousands upon thousands of flights. Originally, airline executives credited the disruptions to severe weather spanning the United States. Proceeding cancelations were reportedly the result of the airline’s method of managing flights. As millions of Americans continued celebrating the latter half of the holiday season over New Year’s Eve and Day, Southwest claimed they had, for the most part, returned to a normal flight schedule. Seemingly though, the airline company has hardly kept to its word. By Monday, Southwest had again canceled and delayed hundreds of flights across the country.

CBS News reported as of Monday afternoon, Southwest Airlines had canceled 160 flights, which equates to 3% of its total. In addition, the company also recorded 422 (or 10%) 422 delayed flights. Overall, this was more than any other airline company as of that date.

The outlet further reports the most flight disruptions connected to Southwest were scheduled in or out of Denver International Airport. The airline itself again blamed the dozens of Monday cancelations on weather conditions spanning the Midwest. A spokesperson for the company specifically said the “minimal cancelations” out of 4,000 were the result of “weather in several areas, including fog earlier [Monday] morning in Chicago, and heavy snow in Denver.”

Nevertheless, while the cancelations were “minimal,” Southwest still garnered negative attention on Twitter as a number of Americans nationwide are still waiting to be reunited with their luggage following the December meltdown.

Southwest Airlines Mass Holiday Cancelations Prompt Federal Condemnation

Though severe weather did impact much of the U.S. at some point during the holiday season, Southwest Airlines’ cancelation totals far surpassed that of any other airline at the time—by the thousands. In fact, cancelations were so frequent that they drew the attention of the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg.

Though many flights were canceled overall due to weather conditions, Buttigieg said amid Southwest’s meltdown, “the thousands of cancelations by Southwest in recent days have not been because of the weather.”

The popular airline also saw criticism from the U.S. Department of Transportation. As disgruntled passengers flocked to social media to criticize the airline company, USDOT wrote in a Twitter post, “USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”

Federal attention, as well as masses of unhappy customers, prompted the airline’s CEO, Bob Jordan, to issue a video apology. In it, he said, “I want everyone who is dealing with the problems we’ve been facing…to know that we’re doing everything we can to return to a normal operation.”

He added at the time, “please also hear that I’m truly sorry.”