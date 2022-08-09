Iconic ‘Grease’ Car Signed by Late Star Olivia Newton-John Going Up for Auction

On Monday afternoon, Grease fans bid a sad farewell to Sandy Olsson actress Olivia Newton John. Now, a day following the film star’s demise, one of the iconic cars from Grease, the flame-bedecked machine driven by Dennis “Craterface” Stewart, has gone up for auction. With the dashboard signed by Olivia Newton-John herself, the vehicle is expected to reign in well over half-a-million dollars.

According to Fox News, the car featured during the film’s famous racing scene goes up for auction later this month. The sale of the car, signed by Olivia Newton-John, will be managed by Mecum Auctions. The event takes place in Montgomery, California on Saturday, August 20th.

Per the outlet, the car, deemed “Hell’s Chariot” in the musical and seen speeding alongside Grease Lightning during one of the movie’s final scenes, is actually a black custom 1949 Mercury with its top “chopped off.”

The custom creation was completed by the legendary movie car designer, Eddie Paul. Aside from Grease, the standout vehicle was also utilized in the films Streets of Fire and Used Cars. Afterward, it faded from memory though its made public appearances since.

Aside from its onscreen roles, Hell’s Chariot also featured in multiple advertising campaigns. The Mercury also made an appearance in the opening sequence of FOX’s 2016 project, Grease Live! The outlet states that before then, Olivia Newton-John actually used the ’49 Mercury as her own kind of chariot, riding it through Las Vegas on the opening night of her residency.

Olivia Newton-John’s signature on the dashboard of the beloved vehicle sees the company of Grease director Randal Kleiser’s autograph. The 1949 Mercury’s pre-auction estimate achieved an impressive $600,000-$750,000 range.

‘Grease’ Star John Travolta Tributes Onscreen Partner Olivia Newton-John

Generations were raised on the Grease star’s iconic ballad “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and her upbeat duet with John Travolta, “You’re the One That I Want.” And while Sandy Olsson’s actress may have risen to her place among the stars on Monday, her Grease costar will be certain to keep her memory alive. See John Travolta’s emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John below.

Taking to Instagram, Travolta wrote to Newton-John, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Fans, recalling Travolta’s iconic onscreen romance with the actress, fell to tears after reading the longtime actor’s post.

“That brought tears to my eyes,” one fan admitted, warmly sharing, “Grease was on yesterday,” followed by a heart emoji.

“We love you both forever and ever,” another Grease fan assured the actor.

Per a statement from her husband, Olivia Newton-John passed away at home on her California Ranch at the age of 73.