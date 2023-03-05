Idaho Resolution to Absorb Rural Eastern Oregon Counties Passes State House, Moves to Senate

Idaho’s top state Senate Democrat laughed off rumors that rural eastern Oregon could secede from the blue state and join the traditionally-red Idaho.

“I’m very pleased this measure has virtually no chance of advancing into reality,” Idaho Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D, told Fox News Digital. “It would be bad for all involved and bad for the country. And I am opposed to it at all levels.”

Lately a resolution has trickled through Idaho’s Legislature that would call for formal talks between the two states to discuss a redraw of the state boundary lines. Last month, Idaho’s House of Representatives passed the bill, which now moves to the Senate. Both chambers are dominated by Republicans, so passing the resolution could succeed; but again, the resolution only votes to formally begin discussions with Oregon.

“Yes, I am supportive of the Greater Idaho idea,” Idaho Rep. Judy Boyle, R, told Fox News Digital. “I have lived along the Oregon border my entire life, so have many east Oregon friends. They [feel] quite frustrated with the liberal I-5 western Oregon corridor running their state and completely ignoring their values and needs. They have finally come down to asking the voters, county by county, if they want to join Idaho. Currently, 11 counties have said YES [sic]!”

The redraw, nicknamed the Greater Idaho movement, would potentially incorporate 13 Oregon counties, which accounts for 63 percent of the state’s landmass and nine percent of its population. Proponents argue that the redraw would better reflect the values of each state.

Even if the Idaho resolution passes the state Senate, actually changing a border requires national approvals

According to local polls, current Idahoans would welcome the expansion. In Oregon, meanwhile, polling shows roughly equal numbers of support and opposition, with about one-fifth of the population undecided.

“Advantages for Idaho are gaining citizens with likeminded conservative values, gaining another congressional seat, moving the Oregon ‘legal’ hard drugs several hundred miles away from Idaho’s population center, allowing these new Idaho citizens to remain in their existing homes and generational old ranches which relieves the pressure on the Idaho housing market, and brings more businesses, jobs, and innovators into Idaho,” Boyle continued.

Opposition Democrats argue the state should focus on what they have, not what they could acquire. They also pointed out the difficulty of such a resolution to actually come to fruition.

“I oppose wasting a single minute of our very short time in the Idaho Legislature working to solve the problems of a minority of Oregon’s population instead of focusing our energy on the very real problems that we need to solve in Idaho,” Rep. Ned Burns, D, countered. “The proposal to move state boundaries is virtually impossible to execute. In each state it would take a concurrent resolution passed by two-thirds of each body, then a vote of the citizens, then an amendment to the state constitutions, and finally an act of Congress signed by the president. The idea that this would happen is laughable.”