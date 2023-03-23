Identity of WWII US Airman Finally Identified After 79 Years

The remains of a WWII U.S. airman have finally been located nearly 80 years after he was killed in a crash.

Sergeant John Holoka died alongside two other pilots when their B-24 Liberator bomber exploded in flames over a British farm near Arundel, West Sussex, in June 1944. His co-pilot, Sgt John Crowther, was immediately recovered. However, Holoka and Lieutenant William Montgomery remained lost for decades.

Archeologists returned to the site four years ago in hopes of locating the missing WWII U.S. airmen. Last week, they confirmed that they had successfully identified Lt. Montgomery.

This week, the US Defence POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) shared that the archeologists also recovered the Holoka.

According to a spokesperson, scientists identified the 25-year-old flight engineer with anthropological and DNA testing. He will now return to his hometown of Portage, Pennsylvania, where the U.S. will give him a full military burial.

“We are gobsmacked and ecstatic,” said excavation team member and British historian Mark Khan, per Daily Mail. “We have done exactly what we set out to achieve, which was to find William Montgomery and John Holoka, who can now be buried in his home town which is great for his family.”

“It took a huge amount of work and so much effort,” he continued. “But now we can say they are no longer missing.”

A British Historian Prompted a the DPAA to Search for the Missing WWII U.S. Airman in 2012

The three WWII airmen were part of the United States Air Force’s 844th Squadron, which was stationed in Halesworth, Suffolk at the time.

The trio was part of a 10-man crew that flew in a raid near Versailles, on June 22, 1944, where their bomber was hit with flak. The pilots managed to fly away from the shooting and get across the English Channel. But the damage was too severe to make it much further. And the aircraft began to lose altitude off the Sussex coast.

Seven of the airmen parachuted to safety and survived while Holoka, Montgomery, and Crowther attempted to save the plane. But moments later, it burst into flames.

British Historian Andy Saunders re-discovered the wreck site in the 1970s, but it wasn’t until 2012 that DPAA took action.

During a conference, Saunders mentioned the site to an officer with the agency. And that officer urged the military to look into the site and hopefully bring home the fallen service members.

“I think that had John Holoka not been found it would have left the whole story hanging,” Saunders said, according to the publication. “So this is an excellent and very satisfactory ending.”