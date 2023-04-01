Illinois Storms Leave 1 Dead, 28 Injured After Roof Collapses at Historic Apollo Theater

A historic Illinois concert venue collapsed late Friday night after devastating storms destroyed the building’s roof and awning, killing at least one person and injuring many others.

About one hour into a 7 p.m. heavy metal show at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, the powerful storm system tore through the city (and much of the Midwest and South). Roughly 260 people were inside when the roof collapsed.

Local news WTVO reports that first responders raced to the scene to help dig victims out of the rubble. Paramedics transported 28 people to local hospitals as a result. Five of those transported had “severe injuries,” 18 had moderate injuries, and five had minor injuries.

Over 20 ambulances helped in rescue efforts as concert-goers and staff found themselves trapped under rubble and debris.

Morbid Angel, one of the band’s slated to perform at the Apollo, released a statement saying it believes a tornado hit the building, and that the band’s focus is safety for patrons.

“We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe,” Morbid Angel said in a Facebook post. “We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said that his administration was “closely monitoring the roof collapse” at the Apollo.

“I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can,” the governor tweeted.

Theresa Best, a metal fan out of Woodstock, said her heart goes out to the community.

“The metal community is so nice, and my heart just aches for anybody who did lose their life,” Best told ABC Chicago. “I just hope all my friends are OK.”

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings for Belvidere and dozens of other middle America communities. Weather bureaus were estimating wind gusts of 70 mph with quarter-sized hail. Over 100,000 homes in Illinois lost power due to the storm system.

The Apollo Theater, originally built in 1921, has undergone many iterations in the century since it was built.

The Rhinehardt family originally built and operated the theater for plays, movies, and vaudeville. The opening production was the musical comedy “Take It From Me.” In 1936, the venue underwent its first remodel. It went over to X-rated films in 1971. Then from 1974, new owners renamed it the ‘Dollarodeon,’ (a hybrid of the words dollar and nickelodeon) where they showed regular movies for a dollar. A 1975 arson fire in the balcony (the work of two juveniles) closed the theatre until 1981 when it reopened screening family movies. In 2000, it became a banquet hall, then a music venue.