In-N-Out Takes Fast Food Wars Up a Notch With Surprise Expansion to Tennessee

In-N-Out Burger is ramping up expansion, announcing plans to open locations in the easternmost state they have ever ventured: Tennessee. On Tuesday, the California-based fast food chain that offers an “Animal Style” burger on its ‘not-so-secret’ menu divulged they would be expanding to the Volunteer State. They plan for new restaurant openings and a Franklin-based ‘eastern territory office’ just south of Nashville.

Lynsi Snyder, the owner, and president of In-N-Out and Harry & Esther Snyder’s sole granddaughter expressed her enthusiasm about the expansion in a statement. “In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad, and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our Associate family and serve even more amazing Customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas,” Snyder said.

Tennessee state officials, who celebrated the news with enthusiasm, stated that In-N-Out’s planned administrative office is estimated to be a major $125.5 million investment in Williamson County. It will result in 277 new employment opportunities. “I’m proud to welcome In-N-Out Burger, an iconic American brand, to the Volunteer State,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, skilled workforce, and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub.” Governor Lee even took to Twitter to share the news.

In-N-Out plans the planned expansion to be complete by 2026

“This expansion is significant for our Company,” Lynsi Snyder added. “For many years, we’ve heard requests from our Customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been. Our Customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in The Volunteer State.”

City of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore was also enthused about the news. “We are proud to add In-N-Out Burger has decided to establish operations within Franklin. We look forward to welcoming them to our community and to celebrating their continued success,” Moore said.

The chain started as a 10-foot by 10-foot stand in Baldwin Park, California all the way back in 1948. It has now blossomed into an iconic burger joint with a fiercely loyal fanbase. They have a whopping 385 locations throughout not just California but also Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas Oregon, and Colorado. By 2026, In-N-Out will have finished constructing its office in Franklin and open several restaurants near Nashville.

Snyder informed the Associated Press that In-N-Out will likely grow to other states in the area. This is because deliveries from its Texas warehouse traverse through several nearby locations. Snyder’s chain isn’t alone with this eastward expansion. Whataburger, another fast food favorite with a devoted customer base, opened its first Tennessee restaurants last year.