Incredible Collection of Harley Davidsons, Indians and More Classic Motorcycles Goes Up for Auction

Following the death of an avid collector earlier this year, the Minnesota man’s classic motorcycle collection is going to auction soon. The extensive collection came together over the last five decades and will be up for sale later this month.

Jim Hultman fell in love with classic motorcycles at a young age. So much so, that when he got older, he kept one in his living room. He also had dozens of them in a storage garage in Alexandria, Minnesota. Sadly, Hultman passed away and left behind an impressive collection of classic motorcycles and sports cars. The task of dealing with the collection is now under the supervision of his best friend, Bob Thomas.

Recently, Thomas spoke to Fox News about Hultman, his collection, and the two best friends’ shared love of old bikes. The pair met each other around 50 years ago, and bonded over classic motorcycles. While Thomas preferred American bikes like Harley-Davidsons and Indians, Hultman leaned towards British-made bikes.

The two friends traveled all over Minnesota searching for motorcycles and buying them up as they went. At one point, both Hultman and Thomas owned over 100 bikes each. Thomas says Hultman’s parents didn’t allow him to ride motorcycles as a young man. Therefore when he got older, he took advantage and made up for lost time with his beloved bikes.

“When he was a kid his dad wouldn’t let him have a motorcycle,” Thomas said to the outlet. “So when he could buy them for himself, just wow.”

Hultman’s Classic Motorcycles and Sports Cars Head to Auction Later This Month

A handful of years ago, Hultman and Thomas both started to sell off portions of their collections. At the time of Hultman’s death though, he still had more than 50 classic motorcycles in his possession. His current collection consists of Triumphs, BSAs, and Royal Enfields dating back to the 1950s and even later. He also had a few American and Italian bikes within the collection.

In fact, Hultman loved his 1957 Ariel Square Four so much that he parked it beside his TV in his living room. His best friend did the same with his 1965 Harley-Davidson Panhead, placing it prominently by his TV. Thomas’ Panhead was originally used by the Kansas City Police Department. Someone actually stole the bike from the police, but they eventually recovered it.

Due to a department policy, since the motorcycle was stolen, they weren’t allowed to use it again so they sold it. Thomas came across the classic motorcycle around 25 years ago when its owner put it up for sale. It’s been one of his favorites since buying it more than two decades ago.

As mentioned, Hultman’s collection also has a few sports cars among his larger collection of classic motorcycles. The six sports cars up for auction include a 1992 Ford Mustang Convertible, 2001 Porsche Carrera 911 Coupe, and a 1968 Jaguar E-Type Roadster. There’s also a 1990 Lotus Esprit, 1990 Ferrari 348, and a 2003 Ferrari 575 Maranello.

There’s an open house for the collection on Sunday, September 4 through VanDerBrink Auctions in Alexandria, Minnesota. Bids will only be taken online and buyers have until September 20th before winning bidders are announced.