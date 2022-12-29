Incredible Photo Shows Hundreds of Unclaimed Bags at Denver Airport Amid Southwest Debacle

The holiday season represents one of the busiest times of the year for travel. This year, AAA expected more than 100 million Americans to drive or fly more than 50 miles to visit family. However, Southwest Airlines recently turned an already chaotic time of year into a nightmare. Following Christmas Sunday, the company canceled thousands of flights, wreaking havoc on holiday travel plans. Now, days after the meltdown began, photos and videos have gone viral showing hundreds of unclaimed bags at airports nationwide. The following shows just a fraction of those unclaimed bags crowding a Denver airport nearly a week after Christmas Eve.

if you’re wondering just how bad the southwest airlines situation is, here’s unclaimed baggage at the denver airport pic.twitter.com/qRLfXwBsiu — MJ (@morganisawizard) December 28, 2022

The photo from Denver’s airport is one of several that have gone viral since Southwest Airlines issued mass cancelations. Handfuls of commenters expressed confusion. They began questioning why people’s baggage had continued on to their intended destinations while the actual flights themselves were canceled. One commenter claimed, “[Southwest Airlines] didn’t allow people to claim their bags after canceling flights. Gate agents said bags would go on to original destination.”

Meanwhile, other commenters responding to the scene at Denver’s airport shared nightmare tales of their own experiences with Southwest. Still others shared photos and videos of even more unclaimed luggage out of Tampa and Sacramento.

One person shared, “[My luggage is] somewhere in the bowels of the southwest terminal. My AirTag moves several times a day, but not more than 4 gates.”

Southwest Airlines CEO Issues Apology to Impacted Fliers Amid Ongoing Meltdown

With more than 5,000 Southwest Airlines flights canceled between Monday and Tuesday alone, the United States Department of Transportation has launched an investigation into the company. In a Twitter statement earlier this week, USDOT wrote, “USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”

After having now garnered attention from the federal department, Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan shared a video statement online, apologizing to all those—customers and employees alike—impacted by the ongoing mass cancelations.

He said, “I want everyone who is dealing with the problems we’ve been facing, whether you haven’t been able to get to where you need to go or you’re one of our heroic employees caught up in a massive effort to stabilize the airlines, to know that we’re doing everything we can to return to a normal operation.”

Jordan added, “please also hear that I’m truly sorry.”

Though Southwest’s CEO has now publicly spoken out about the meltdown, cancelations are expected to endure throughout the week. This means that terminals, like those at the Denver airport, will continue to collect unclaimed luggage as millions of American struggle to locate their displaced personal items.