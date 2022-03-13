Indian Motorcycle Reveals First Look at 2022 FTR Championship Edition Bike

We have some interesting news from the motorcycle world. Indian Motorcycle has announced the launch of the FTR Championship Edition. Just 400 of these bikes will be available around the world. This limited-edition FTR will allow race fans to join the Indian Wrecking Crew. Fans can join in the celebration of this team’s five straight American Flat Track championships.

Indian Motorcycle FTR Brand Is Going To Be Hitting The Streets

Now, you might be wondering what the makeup of this motorcycle looks like. OK. It’s inspired by the FTR750. So, the FTR Championship Edition will have an authentic race paint scheme. Look for the commemorative Indian Motorcycle Racing bezel with each championship season on display.

This motorcycle is much more than a showpiece. Get ready to rumble on it. The limited-edition FTR features premium components, including a titanium Akrapovič exhaust and fully-adjustable front forks and a piggyback shock. Toss in some carbon-fiber parts, including a seat cowl, front fender, airbox covers, and headlight nacelle. That warps up this baby’s premium design according to CycleNews.

VP Says Riders Have Expressed Passion For FTR Flat Track-Inspired Design

“Since the FTR’s debut in 2019, riders around the world have expressed their passion and enthusiasm for the FTR’s flat track-inspired design,” said Indian Motorcycle Vice President Aaron Jax. “While the 2022 FTR lineup optimizes the FTR’s on-road performance, the FTR Championship Edition reignites our flat-track-racing legacy and celebrates the Wrecking Crew’s historic success.

“Although this limited-edition bike is a commemorative showpiece, it’s also an on-road ripper that performs in the twisties as well as turns heads on city streets,” Jax said. Therefore, all of this makes you want to go out and get one right away.

Ironically, the Indian Motorcycle design will have a host of premium features and ride-enhancing technologies. These include three ride modes, wheelie control with rear lift mitigation, stability control, traction control, and cornering ABS.

FTR Championship Edition Has Touchscreen Display As Well

The FTR Championship Edition also touts a 4.3-inch digital touchscreen display and a 1203cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that produces 120 horsepower and 87 feet-pounds of torque. Meanwhile, the limited-edition FTR is equipped with a race-inspired wheel combination of a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel–wrapped in Dunlop® street tires with flat track-inspired tread.

Radially mounted dual front disc Brembo brakes offer exceptional control and stopping power. In conclusion, Indian Motorcycle Racing, winner of the last five Manufacturer’s Championships, returned to professional flat track racing in 2017.