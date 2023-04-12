Indiana Recycling Plant Fire Results in Evacuation of Over 2,000 Residents

A recycling plant fire near the Indiana/Ohio border prompted an evacuation of more than 2,000 residents on Tuesday (April 11th).

According to Fox News, the evacuated residents of Richmond, Indiana were forced to leave their homes as a large fire broke out at the former Hoffco recycling plant and caused a large plume of black smoke into the sky. The factory closed in 2009.

Wayne County EMA stated that the evacuation orders were applied to those within 0.5 miles of the fire. Meanwhile, the residents outside the evacuation zone were advised to keep their windows closed and pets inside until further notice.

The small Indiana town’s mayor, Dave Snow, also described the fire as both serious and large-scale. “Many units are on scene,” Snow explained in a tweet. “Please avoid this area if possible, as it is dangerous, and allow our first responders room to get this under control.”

We have a serious, large-scale fire on NW F Street of Richmond. Many units are on scene. Please avoid this area if possible, as it is dangerous, and allow our first responders room to get this under control. — Dave Snow (@mayordavesnow) April 11, 2023

Steve Jones, the Indiana State Fire Marshall, also told Fox59 the smoke is definitely toxic. Luckily, the fire was contained and did not spread to nearby residential areas. Mayor Snow pointed out that fire officials contained the blaze on the city’s northwest side. At the time of his update, the officials were working to contain the East side to prevent spread.

Richmond Fire Chief, Tim Brown, shared that the fire was fully involved. “It was fully loaded with unknown types of plastics. Filled wall to wall.”

Indiana Recycling Plant Property Owner Had Received ‘Unsafe Citation’ Before the Fire

Tim Brown also pointed out that the owner of the now-destroyed building had previously received an “unsafe citation” about stacking plastics around the building. “He has been warned several times,” Brown continued. “I don’t know when exactly that was, but we were aware of the situation we were dealing with.”

The Richmond Fire Chef then described the former factory as being massive. The property had around 175,000 square feet. “It is frustrating for all of us,” Brown explained. “The battalion chef on today was very frustrated when he pulled up because we knew it wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when this was going to happen.”

It was further revealed that a mix of homes and businesses are located near the former factory. Mayor Snow stated that fire departments from nearby communities responded to the fire. “The scope of the first is our biggest issue,” he said.

No serious injuries were reported from the fire itself. However, one firefighter reportedly injured his ankle from falling down a ravine while attempting to put the blaze out. There is no timeline for how long it will take to put out the fire. Indiana State Fire Marshall, Steve Jones, predicts the fire could burn for days.