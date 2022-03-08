Insured Michigan Drivers Will Soon Receive $400 Refunds: What To Know

Good news for Michigan Drivers, there are some insurance refunds on the way. If you’re insured, you’ll likely receive a $400 refund. Here’s what you should know.

What to Know

Michigan Auto Insurers will give out $400 checks per vehicle.

The checks should come no later than May 9th.

If you don’t get your refund, contact the state Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

These Michigan Insurance Refunds Should Come No Later Than May 9th

These $400 checks from insurance companies come after Governor Gretchen Whitmer along with the state’s top insurance regulator announced Monday that a $3 billion transfer of surplus funds from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association will be completed within the week.

According to AP, Insurers have 60 days to get insurance holders their refunds. So if you’re a car insurance holder in Michigan, you should get your check by no later than May 9th.

Michigan drivers are getting these refunds because of something called the catastrophic care fund. It reimburses insurers for medical costs and other costs for people seriously injured in car crashes. Whitmer has attributed the surplus and the subsequent refunds in part to this law.

The law also tried to curb and cut what health providers could charge auto insurers.

Here’s What Governor Whitmer Had to Say, and more about the MCAA Law

The checks came at the request of Whitmer, who realized there was a surplus.

“Michiganders have paid into the catastrophic care fund for decades. And I am pleased that the MCCA developed this plan so quickly after unanimously approving my request to return surplus funds to the pockets of Michiganders,” Whitmer said.

According to a letter from MCCA executive director Kevin Clinton to Anita Fox, director of the state Department of Insurance and Financial Services. the board of the MCAA, “sought to issue the largest possible refund to policyholders while maintaining sufficient funds to ensure continuity of care to those catastrophically injured in motor vehicle accidents.”

However, healthcare providers warn the law has downsides. It cut what healthcare providers could charge car insurance. And patients may be paying the price.

Tom Judd, who’s the president of, president of the Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council, said that this reduction has been “leaving accident survivors in a state of chaos right now trying to figure out where their care is coming from and what’s going to happen when their care providers just can’t sustain operations anymore.”

He’s in support of the refunds as long as they can still support people injured in car accidents.