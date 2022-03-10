International Space Station in Jeopardy Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

As the war between the Russians and Ukrainians continues to rage on, it is being reported that the International Space Station may actually be in jeopardy due to the conflict.

What To Know

The Russian and American astronauts have collaborated on the International Space Station for nearly 24 years.

Russian Space Chief, Dmitry Rogozin, suggested on Twitter that the station could come crashing down to Earth.

Following Rogozin’s remark, Elon Musk stated that SpaceX would actually protect the International Space Station

According to ABC News, the future of the International Space Station is now in question due to the fighting going on 224 below. Former astronaut Scott Kelly told the media outlet, “When you’re in space and you’re flying around the Earth at 17,500 miles an hour, and in a very hazardous environment, cooperation is the most important thing.”

Currently, the International Space Station has two sections. The Russian Orbital Segment is operated by Russia. Meanwhile, the United States Orbital Segment is run by the U.S. Both American and Russian astronauts first stepped inside the space station in 1998. The collaboration between the country has been going on for nearly 24 years.

The U.S. and Russian Astronauts Have Been Working Together on the International Space Station for Two Decades

While the U.S. shuttle program ended in 2011, U.S. astronaut Cady Coleman began to rely exclusively on Russian rockets to get on board the International Space Station. However, Coleman says that once you are aboard the station, it doesn’t matter where you come from. All that matters is how to work and live with each other. “Space is hard and space is dangerous,” Coleman tells ABC News. “And in my experience, without Russian partners, it means sitting down. Having a meal together. It means talking about what’s hard for you. What’s hard for them. And how together we can get this accomplished. [We] look each other in eye and realize that we’re all about the same thing.”

However, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Biden declared that the U.S. would be introducing new sanctions towards Russia. This includes cutting more than half of high-tech imports. “It’ll degrade their aerospace industry. Including their space program,” President Biden stated at the time. After President Biden made the announcement, Russia’s Space Agency head, Dmitry Rogozin, took to Twitter and threatened to leave Vande Her behind in space. And even detach Russia’s segment of the space station altogether. Rogozin also suggested that the space station could just come crashing down.

This is when Kelly decided to step up and address Rogozin on Twitter. “I was just enraged that he, the [cosmonauts] said that they were going to leave an American crew member behind. I never thought I would ever hear anything so outrageous.”

Meanwhile, SpaceX’s Elon Musk recently answered that his company would step up and help the International Space Station should the Russian actually go through with their threats.