Iowa State Fair’s ‘Husband-Calling Contest’ Sends TikTok Into Full-on Frenzy

This might be one of the craziest stories you’ll read about today but those on TikTok are getting into a contest. But this is no ordinary contest. Oh no. This one takes place at the Iowa State Fair and is a “husband-calling” competition. The video shows a number of women talking into the microphone. They spend time yelling out their husband’s name. And the prize for doing all of this as a winner? Five dollars. That’s it, along with the adoration of many people in attendance.

One woman yells out “Bob! Robert!” She urges her husband to “hurry up” on TikTok. Another woman wails out, “Daryl!” Then we come upon Bonnie Swalell Eilert, who won the big prize. She yelped out, “Roy! Do you hear me? Get yourself in here right now! Come on! You know you’re gonna be late again and you know that I want to get there on time.”

TikTok Users Were Flocking To Find And See This Very Unique Video

Some voices even sounded like they were yodeling, Fox News reports. People on TikTok were flocking to find this video from @rhinestonecowboy. That video totaled 17 million views in six days. It showed off what funny lengths wives will take to get their husbands to “listen.” It also showed off the women’s vocal abilities in a funny way.

“Daryl!” another wailed clearly.

The video from @rhinestonecowboy amassed 17 million views in six days and showcased not only the humorous lengths wives will go to in getting their husbands to "listen" – but to also showcase their vocal capabilities in a lighthearted way.

“Some good ol’ fashioned “husband calling” at the iowa state fair,” the video was captioned by @rhinestonecowboy. Along with its viewership, the TikTok video has more than 2.3 million likes, 302,000 shares, and more than 34,000 comments.

One user on TikTok asked, “Is this… real?” We can be absolutely sure that this is one real competition. “I don’t understand this. Do they go by the more relatable?….The most funny?…LIKE WHAT DOES IT TAKE TO WIN?” a user asked along with several tearful emojis.

“How are people not laughing in the audience?” another person asked. This person happened to snap off a pretty fresh joke. They wrote, “My fiancé’s name is Roy. I’m taking notes.”

Others pointed out their favorite competitors. Several people on TikTok passed out kudos to the ladies for their vocal talent and abilities. “Roy’s wife should do voice acting!” one user wrote. But the No. 1 name-caller picked up more love from other commenters.