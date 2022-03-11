irs-plans-massive-hiring-spree-to-help-with-tax-backlog

On March 10, the IRS announced that it’s planning on hiring 10,000 workers to help deal with a massive tax return backlog. This huge backlog makes tax season the most challenging one yet, according to the government. There are tens of millions of filings that need to be completed by the agency. Until the IRS boosts its workforce, taxpayers are in for a slow season.

Details On the IRS Backlog

The IRS has a big plan to help clear up a massive backlog within the agency. The major focus areas of the plan are hiring more people, automating more processes, and contracting workers to help with processing. They’ll need all the help they can get.

Currently, the agency has a backlog filled with around 20 million pieces of correspondence. That’s 15 times bigger than what they have during a normal filing season. While important documents pile up at the agency, worker rates remain stagnant. In fact, the IRS workforce is the same size it was in 1970.

As if figurative and literal paper jams weren’t enough, the US population has boomed and the tax code has gotten more complicated. Pandemic-related programs have also made the IRS workload heavier.

Even as delays loom ahead of the agency, there are no plans to extend this year’s filing deadline.

How Hiring More People Will Help

White House officials have said that the agency is not equipped to serve taxpayers even during non-pandemic years. That’s saying a lot.

Simply having more workers will help the IRS process things faster. Paired with automation, this hiring boost could have really positive effects.

The IRS plans to create a 700-person surge team to process new returns. They also plan on adding 2,000 contractors that will respond to taxpayer questions about stimulus and child tax credit payments. They will also be developing new voice and chatbots to answer similar questions.

The plan includes multiple upcoming hiring fairs across the country. At these job fairs, the IRS will be able to use “direct-hire authority” to allow new hires to begin work within 30 to 45 days of their job offer. Even then, the IRS has a bad reputation for low pay and for overworking its staff.

Many lawmakers have asked for additional federal funding for the IRS. Experts say that until something is done on a major level, the agency is at a “competitive disadvantage.”

Even though hiring 10,000 workers will definitely make things easier, AP News says that it likely won’t make a difference this year. This hiring surge will benefit taxpayers next year, though.