Ivan Reitman, Director of ‘Ghostbusters’, Dies at 75

Iconic director Ivan Reitman, known for helming Ghostbusters, passed away at 75.

He left behind an impressive comedic legacy. In addition to Ghostbusters and its first sequel, Reitman directed the comedies Stripes and Kindergarten Cop, among others. He also produced a great number of successful films. His credits include National Lampoon’s Animal House, Beethoven, Space Jam, and Up in the Air. The latter film was nominated for Best Picture at the 2010 Academy Awards.

He frequently collaborated with his son, Jason Reitman. Jason followed his father into comedy-directing becoming known for such films as Juno, Young Adult, and Up in the Air. He is also a two time nominee for the Academy Award for Best Director. The father and son duo most recently collaborated on Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Jason took over directorial duties from his father. The original film’s cast returned for this sequel, save for the late Harold Ramis and Rick Moranis, who retired.

Reitman’s career spanned decades. His films consistently hit the right mark, if not critically then with audiences. As a result, Sony shared a statement eulogizing the director/



“Tonight, the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia, and film lovers around the world,” said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. “Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of this studio’s legacy, but more than that he was a friend. A great talent and an even finer man; he will be dearly missed. We send his family all our condolences.”

At this time, the family did not share his cause of death. His children said the following of his tragic loss: “Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life.We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Ghostbusters Stars Recall On Set Hijinks

While Reitman directed and produced many films, his most iconic remains Ghostbusters. The film was a smash hit both critically and at the box office. The zany humor and effortless chemistry between the cast drew audiences in, and it is still a classic. According to the film’s stars, the process of making the movie was just as fun as the end product. In fact, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd became known for their pranks.

“I remember we were in the suits and walking into stores and looking at goods just saying, ‘We’re going to have to take a look at some of this stuff,’ and just walking out with lots of stuff from Madison Avenue stores, just walking out with it,” Murray once explained. “And about half an hour later, saying, ‘Okay, yeah it’s fine. This stuff is all clear.’ And just bringing it back. Meanwhile we walked out with a few thousand dollars worth of things. They just thought we were official because we had those suits.”

In a dual interview with Aykroyd, the actor also discussed joyriding in the ECTO-1. Aykroyd said: “It was just fun being in Manhattan and stealing shots and swinging that Cadillac around corners with people going ‘What is that thing?’”

“And never stopping for stoplights,” Murray added. “It was so much fun. You just blaze through and even the cops would look at you and go, I guess those guys are Coast Guard or something.’ They didn’t know what the hell we were. We were just driving around doing anything we wanted.”

That infectious spirit of fun made it onto the screen. Bolstered by good writing and strong performances, Reitman made a truly enjoyable film with Ghostbusters. He will be missed.