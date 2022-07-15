ivana-trump-cause-of-death-revealed

Yesterday it was revealed that Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, had died at the age of 73. The businesswoman and former model died in New York City. When the news came out, it was said that first responders were reporting to a cardiac arrest call. However, the official cause of death has been released.

Ivana Trump Death

Ivana Trump was the first wife of Donald Trump, they had three children together

Their relationship was high profile during the 1980s and 90s and led to a lot of tabloid stories

Her death was announced on Thursday, July 14

Her cause of death has officially been ruled as blunt force injuries from an accident

According to the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office, Ivana Trump died of blunt force injuries after falling down a staircase while she was by herself Thursday. First responders were on the scene at about 12:30 pm. EST Thursday. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Ivana and Donald Trump were married in 1977 and divorced in 1992. During that time, they had three children together Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric.

In a joint statement, her family said, “Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”

A native of the Czech Republic, Ivana was a noted skier before coming over to North America. She briefly lived in Canada before coming to the United States where she met Trump. After the news came out that she had died, the former president also released a statement honoring his late ex-wife.

Donald’s Message to Ivana Trump

In the wake of Ivana Trump’s death, many were expecting to hear something from the former president and her ex-husband. The children of the two put out a statement, and their father did as well. The two went through an at times tumultuous relationship. Still, he had nothing but kind words to say after the news was announced.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the statement said. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Even after her marriage was over with Donald, Ivana Trump went on to have a successful career as a businesswoman, a TV personality, and in other ventures. She will be missed by her friends, family, and loved ones.