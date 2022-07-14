Ivana Trump Dies: Donald Trump Releases Statement After First Wife’s Death

On Thursday afternoon, news broke that Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump passed away. Now, Trump’s ex-husband and former U.S. President Donald Trump has released his first statement.

At a Glance:

Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana passed away Thursday

Donald Trump shared a heartfelt tribute to his ex-wife following the news Thursday

She was 73 at the time of her death

Former President Calls Ex-Wife ‘Amazing Woman’

After news broke on Thursday that former President Donald Trump’s first wife passed away Thursday, the 76-year-old released a heartfelt statement about his ex-wife. Per The U.S. Sun, Trump said she was a “beautiful and amazing woman” who led a “great and inspirational life.”

He provided further context stating, “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City.”

According to the outlet, Ivana Trump died following a heart attack in her Manhattan apartment. When first responders arrived on scene, the woman had already passed away.

In his statement, the former president further spoke about his ex-wife’s relationship with their children, writing, “Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in Peace, Ivana!”

Donald Trump’s Son Eric Leads Tributes to Late Mother

Alongside Donald Trump’s heartfelt post, the former couple’s son Eric lead the charge in his mother’s tributes. Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old shared sweet family photos highlighting his mother throughout his life. In the post, he wrote, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump.”

In speaking about his mother, he said, “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”

Photos show Ivana Trump alongside her three children in her youth, while several others show her poised beside Eric, one while skiing and the other at what seems to be a wedding. See the full tribute below.

Before coming to the United States, Ivana Trump was a resident of what is now the Czech Republic. In coming to America, she escaped Communism, first arriving in Canada. Amid all of her achievements, she was a skiing prodigy, which, in looking at the above photos, is clear in her confident stance and smile beside her son.

Eric Trump continued in his post, “She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination.

Aside from her ex-husband and three children, the late Ivana Trump also boasted 10 grandchildren. Eric further said his mother would be missed by her own mother.