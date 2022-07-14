Ivana Trump Dies: Eric Trump Leads Tributes to His Late Mother

As news of Ivana Trump’s passing reaches the world, Eric Trump has already penned tributes to his late mother.

Earlier today, police confirmed that Donald Trump’s first wife passed away following a cardiac arrest at the age of 73, per ABC 7.

On Instagram, Eric penned a touching message that detailed his mother’s legacy and impact on the former White House family’s life.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” Eric wrote. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”

Eric Trump also spoke about Ivana’s previous life in the Czech Republic and the sacrifice she made for a fresh start in a new country.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country,” he shared.

Eric continued, “She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Along with the message, Eric also posted a few photos of his mother at key moments in her life. The first featured a family shot on a spiral staircase with siblings Ivanka and Donald Junior beside their parents. The next was a photo of the doting son and his mother on the ski slopes, and the third was of the two dancing at a formal event. Further in the album, Eric shared a photo of his mom proudly holding onto one of her grandchildren, and the final photo was of her with her three children when they were young.

This is a developing story…

Ivana’s Legacy as the First Mrs. Trump

Ivana and Donald Trump Sr. married in 1977, just a few years after she immigrated to the United States. The two first met only one year prior in New York City. At the time, Ivana hoped to begin a career in modeling. Once an official part of the family, her husband hired her as the vice president of interior design for the Trump Organization. Later on, she became the president of Trump’s Castle Casino resort in Atlantic City.

The next development in Ivana Trump’s life to make national headlines was her divorce from Donald following his affair with Marla Maples. Not surprisingly, the former spouses’ relationship was quite tense at the time and remained that way for long after.

They finalized the divorce in 1991, just two years before Donald Sr. married Maples. That same year, in 1993, Maples gave birth to Donald’s youngest daughter, Tiffany. Just six years later, the two called it quits. In 2005, Donald then married his third and current wife, Melania. One year later, Melania gave birth to the youngest trump child, Barron.