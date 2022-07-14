Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife of Former President Donald Trump, Dead at 73

The news has just come out that former President Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump has died at the age of 73. Born in what is now Zlin, Czech Republic, she was a multifaceted businesswoman who went on to marry Donald in 1977. They had three children together, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

The former President released a statement.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the statement said. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

While Ivana and Donald were married, they were frequently in tabloid papers and magazines. With the fame and notoriety that they had as a couple, it went on throughout their 15-year marriage. Their divorce also made headlines for the alleged drama that went on between the famous couple.

Before getting to North America, Ivana was living in the former Czechoslovak Socialist Republic, what is now the Czech Republic. She was a skiing prodigy and was able to get out of the Communist-ruled country via Austria. She first ended up in Canada before making the move to the United States of America.

Ivana did marry after her divorce from Donald Trump. However, those relationships would also end in divorce. Manhattan paramedics responded to her residence after a call about a cardiac arrest around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Her family will miss her most of all.

Ivana Trump’s Family Releases Statement

Of course, Ivana Trump’s children have put out a statement regarding the death of their mother. In many interviews, Ivana noted the bonds she had with her children. How she was close to them while raising them and how she cared for them.

“Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” the family statement read.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. [Ivana] will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

In more recent years, Ivana Trump made a variety of reality TV appearances. From her own show on Oxygen Network to Celebrity Big Brother in the UK. She also appeared in an Italian dance competition similar to Dancing with the Stars. And she was always looking for the next business venture.

Ivana will be missed by her friends, family, and loved ones. Rest in peace.