Jack Daniels ‘Whiskey Fungus’ Lawsuit Forces Halt in Tennessee Warehouse Construction

A Jack Daniels construction project is on hold due to a dispute with a neighbor who claims that whiskey fungus has pervaded her property. The neighbor says the fungus pervaded her property as a result of alcoholic fumes emanating from the site, according to the BBC. Christi Long of Lincoln County, Tennessee reported that her property was covered in a black crusty fungus.

Her lawyer recently told the outlet that the problem is becoming more prevalent in her area. This fungus, which feeds on ethanol vapors, has been seen emerging near bakeries and distilleries across the globe. Long is a proprietor of an events venue located near several functioning and one under-construction Jack Daniels warehouses. She claims that the relentless infestation of fungus has forced her to expend thousands on power washing.

Long is taking legal action against the local county zoning office. She claims that it failed to provide legitimate permits for the warehouses. Jason Holleman, the lawyer for Mrs. Long, pointed out that whiskey producers often talk about the evaporation process – dubbed “the angels’ share” – without addressing the concomitant mold it causes.

“These distillery tours will tell you about the angels’ share that goes into the atmosphere,” Holleman explained. “And unfortunately that also results in the devil’s fungus.” J.B. Cox, the Lincoln County Chancellor, issued a court order demanding that construction on the site be stopped. This is because he recognized that all permitting procedures were never finished properly.

The lawsuit requests that Jack Daniels shut down six new warehouses

Holleman said that he will be asking the court to mandate Brown-Forman to cease their usage of six recently constructed warehouses, colloquially known as barrelhouses, which are located near Long’s estate.

Brown-Forman spokeswoman Elizabeth Conway weighed in on the issue with the Lexington Herald-Leader. “We respect the chancellor’s ruling and look forward to working with Lincoln County on updated permits,” Conway explained. “The Jack Daniel Distillery will continue to comply with regulations and industry standards regarding the design, construction, and permitting of our barrelhouses in Lincoln Co.”

Founded in 1866, Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey hails from Moore County, which neighbors Lincoln County. The Herald-Leader reported that multiple counties have put up a fight against distillery growth. Of course, they cite the potential of fungus to lower property values.

French Distillers’ Association which first discovered it near cognac distilleries – has prompted grievances and lawsuits from Scotland to Canada and even Caribbean countries. In Tennessee, federal agents kept an eye out for this fungus. The fungus signals the presence of illicit moonshine produced in the vicinity, according to Holleman. The Tennessee whiskey industry is burgeoning, as is residential development. Consequently, an increasing number of clashes are occurring between local distillers and homeowners.