‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Reveals Stunt That Launched His Career

Back before Steve-O was one of the biggest stars of Jackass, he was a young guy looking to get into Big Brother magazine.

Before Jackass executive producer, Jeff Tremaine, was behind the magazine, Big Brother. It was part skating, part comedy, and part stunts. Those were all things that Steve-O was about. He was in the same circles as those guys, but not directly connected. So, one day, he saw his opening.

While hanging out at the skate park, he came up with a great idea for a stunt. He had been doing stunts and things for a little bit. The Jackass star talked about the stunt, which helped launch his career in a big way with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was like, ‘OK, this is going to be great. I’m going to spray hair spray all in my hair and light my head on fire, and that’s the torch,” he recalled. Sounds like a great idea. “And you’re going to have a mouthful of rubbing alcohol, and you’re the fire-breather. So you’ll use my head as the torch, but I’ll have my own mouth full of alcohol, then I’m going to stick my hand into the fireball that you blow. So then everything’s on fire, and then I’m going to do a backflip and simultaneously breathe fire.”

While it sounded like a solid plan (sarcasm) at first, it quickly turned the other way.

“But the thing was that the skateboarder blew the fireball point-blank into my face, so my entire head was on fire from the shoulders up. … So I did the fire-breathing backflip, and I come up short and my face is just fu**ing burning. …It was a pretty gnarly situation. But I got my article.”

The Jackass star then got educated.

‘Jackass’ Star Got Some Higher Education

By the time Steve-O got his article in Big Brother, he was thinking of his future. He had already clearly mastered his own form of stunts and comedy. However, he needed a more formal education. So, of course, he applied to Clown College. The one and only Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College.

He healed up from his fireball accident and made his way to school. It was even mentioned in the Big Brother article. The Jackass star was soon in the magazine on a recurring basis. While he did try to go to more conventional schooling by attending the University of Miami and New Mexico in the mid-1990s, he made his way to his real calling soon after.

Within three years of going to Clown College, Steve-O and the rest of the crew were on MTV with Jackass. They quickly became stars and formed their own niche audience and subculture. It all happened because of a skateboarder spitting fire in his face along with a failed backflip.