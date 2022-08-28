Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Defend Their Wives Amid Heated Online Debate

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope got into a heated argument online with Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean recently regarding comments Brittany made, and now Morris’ husband Ryan Hurd and Jason Aldean are coming to the defense of their respective wives.

This all started with a video Brittany posted on Instagram with the caption, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.” Her caption alluded to the transgender community and the divisive topic of allowing trans children to transition at a young age.

Cassadee Pope responded first, posting a tweet that read, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Maren Morris replied to Pope, writing, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.” Brittany responded to Pope and Morris with a lengthy explanation defending her views and opinion.

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” Brittany wrote, in part. She mentioned that her role as a mother of two children is to “protect their innocence.” She continued, “Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own decisions.”

Morris, for her part, didn’t hide how she felt, and responded in kind to Brittany Aldean. “Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children,’” she wrote.

Ryan Hurd and Jason Aldean Defend Their Wives After Public Argument

Morris’ husband–whom she married in 2018–tweeted in defense of his wife and her views. “Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all,” he wrote. “And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them […] Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we’re pretty OK over here. Tours are good, got a 2-year-old we love, we’re f—king fine and I promise she isn’t going to shut up now.”

Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all. And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) August 27, 2022

Jason Aldean, meanwhile, commented solely on the face that Morris called his wife “Insurrection Barbie.” In what looks to be a now-deleted comment, he wrote, “MY Barbie” on a photo his wife posted on Instagram, per Us Magazine.

Brittany’s Friday response to Pope and Morris continued, “Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. … Until then, leave children alone!”