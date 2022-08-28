Jason Aldean’s Wife Gets in Heated Debate With Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Over ‘Tomboy Phase’ Post

On Wednesday, the wife of country music star Jason Aldean took to Instagram to share thoughts about her “tomboy phase.” A couple days later, the post began a war of words between Brittany Aldean and country singers Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” Brittany Aldean captioned her Instagram clip.

Brittany’s post alluded to the polarizing topics of gender identity and trans children transitioning at an early age. While people share various views on the matter across the nation, not often is the debate so public. But that’s what happened on Friday as Morris and Pope shared not-so subtle messages addressing Brittany Aldean’s post.

Jason Aldean and his wife are known for sharing their conservative beliefs on social media here and there. So, this isn’t new territory for Brittany. However, her recent Instagram post was deemed insensitive by many, including some within the country music community. Pope took aim at Brittany’s comments criticizing her for not being more inclusive with her beauty brand.

A few hours later, Morris added her own thoughts in Pope’s comment section. She pulled no punches when sharing, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Pope has toured with Morris in the past and the pair are good friends. Each has been vocal with their support of the LGBTQ+ community. They’ve also each been critical of the country music community for not being more progressive and inclusive through the years. While their comments were made on Pope’s Twitter post, they eventually made their way back to Jason Aldean’s wife.

Jason Aldean’s Wife Responds to Morris and Pope’s Criticisms

From there, things started to get a bit more heated between the three women. Brittany caught wind of Pope’s tweet and quoted it in on her Instagram Story. She then responded with a long message defending her opinion.

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” Jason Aldean’s wife wrote.

Brittany said that she is a mother of two and that her role is to “protect their innocence.” Brittany and Jason Aldean share two children together, four-year-old Memphis and three-year-old Navy.

“Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own decisions,” she added.

The back and forth continued as Pope shared a selfie on Instagram of herself smiling in London with Big Ben in the background. She added a veiled caption likely directed at Brittany. “POV: Knowing you got under someone’s skin you don’t like in the first place,” Pope wrote.

Once again, Morris chimed in on Pope’s post in the comments section. But she was more direct, and there’s no denying who Morris was talking about with her comment.

“You know, I’m really glad she didn’t become a boy either because we don’t need another a**hole dude in the world,” Morris wrote.

“Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children,'” Morris continued. “Weren’t they putting their kids in Biden-is-a-pedo shirts on social media? Sounds like a real safe way to protect them from millions of eyes!”

Morris is referring to the Aldean family wearing anti-President Joe Biden t-shirts on multiple occasions. One photo in particular showed the Aldeans with their young son wearing a shirt that said “Hidin’ From Biden.” Many criticized the family for using their kids as “political props,” but the Aldeans fought back against those accusations.

“We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future,” Brittany said at the time.

Morris added one last scathing message to Brittany before leaving the matter alone. She said, “F**k all the way off to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IBs trolling this comments section with their hypocritical, hateful a**es.”

Aldean added a short response to Maren Morris on her Instagram Story. “Karen Morris. Thanks for calling me Barbie,” she wrote.

While the feud seems to be done for now, it doesn’t look like there’s any love lost between the ladies. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they clash again in the future.



