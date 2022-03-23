Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Has Donated a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Money

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos, has donated a jaw-dropping amount of money to a variety of programs over the last nine months. The amount donated this year sits well into the billions. From Habitat for Humanity, healthcare organizations, youth outreach programs, and veterans programs, MacKenzie Scott’s generous donations are spread across multiple causes.

At A Glance

Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Has Donated To a Number of Causes

MacKenzie Scott, the wife of Amazon creator Jeff Bezos revealed this week that she has donated nearly $3.9 billion to several nonprofit organizations in just the last nine months. Scott estimates her donations have totaled upwards of $8 million over the last two years. Each of the 465 nonprofit organizations that found themselves on the receiving end of these donations received amounts well into the tens and hundreds of millions of dollars.

MacKenzie Scott Focuses Her Efforts On Supporting Groups She Sees As ‘Underrepresented’

In a recent statement, 51-year-old Scott explains her reasoning behind these donations. In her message, the writer and philanthropist note that her team aims to find organizations that support the needs of the “underrepresented.”Her goal, the philanthropist notes, is to provide an opportunity to the organizations that need it most.

“Our team’s focus over these last nine months has included some new areas,” Scott explains in the statement.

“But as always our aim has been to support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds,” she continues. “The cause of equity has no sides.”

“Equity can only be realized when all people involved have an opportunity to help shape it,” Scott explains.

Scott Joins A Meaningful Billionaire’s Club By Signing ‘The Giving Pledge’

The estimated amount of Scott’s personal wealth is around $49.4 billion. Scott also received a quarter of her ex-husband, Jeff Bezos‘ stake in Amazon during the couples’ 2019 divorce. With all of this wealth and a growing fortune, MacKenzie Scott is determined to make a difference through donations. Scott has signed a pledge called The Giving Pledge. This is a promise in which billionaires have committed to donating more than half of their fortunes during their lifetime.

“When our giving team focuses on any system in which people are struggling, we don’t assume that we, or any other single group, can know how to fix it,” MacKenzie Scott says in her statement.

“We don’t advocate for particular policies or reforms,” she adds. “Instead, we seek a portfolio of organizations that supports the ability of all people to participate in solutions.”