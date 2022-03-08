Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth Has Declined by Over $30 Billion This Year: Here’s Why

Jeff Bezos currently holds the position of the second-richest person in the world. He currently has a net worth of about $163.3 billion and Elon Musk takes the win with $221.1 billion (as listed on the Forbes real-time billionaires list).

Bezos’ massive fortune decreased by about $8 billion this past week.

At a Glance

Jeff Bezos net-worth took a $8.28 billion nosedive

He is the second-richest person in the world

Amazon, which he owns, took a dive in stocks by 5.31% during the first trading session of the week

Jeff Bezos Suffers from Amazon Stock Fall

Jeff Bezos is the chairman of Amazon and his net worth declined by $8.28 billion.

According to Nairametrics, this brings his year-to-date loss to $30.3 billion and his overall net worth is closer to $162 billion now. It’s not much of a dent for someone who makes billions of dollars, but it does help signify the impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on the rest of the world.

Amazon shares took a dive on Monday due to Russia’s violent attacks on Ukraine. The conflict is still ongoing, as there have been different efforts for a ceasefire or an evacuation of Mariupol. Russia has also gotten control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

To be specific, Amazon was down 5.31% after the very first trading session of the week. The stock is below both moving averages, which can indicate a future resistance area.

Bezos is also the owner of Blue Origin. He paid $250 million for The Washington Post back in August 2013. Recently, he’s also put some of his money toward different social issues. He made a pledge of $10 billion in February 2020 to combat climate change.

Jeff Bezos has actually taken a step back from Amazon. He announced his retirement in February 2021 and is hoping to devote more time to his other businesses and his philanthropy efforts.

Jeff Bezos and Pete Davidson in Space

In recent years, Jeff Bezos has been putting a lot of focus on Blue Origin.

Now, according to CNN, Pete Davidson, a popular “Saturday Night Live” star, is possibly going into space with the second-richest person in the world. Apparently, the idea surfaced when Davidson and his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, had dinner with Bezos in January.

Nothing is finalized, but an announcement could come in the next few weeks or so.

He won’t be the first celebrity to follow Bezos into space. Others like Michael Strahan and Williams Shatner have gotten to be a part of a Blue Origin mission as well. These flights reach about 62 miles above Earth. Bezos is hoping to eventually start a new business of space tourism in the coming years.