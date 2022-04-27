Jeff Bezos Speaks Out About ‘Complexity’ of Elon Musk Buying Twitter

Call it one billionaire heaving social media shade at the other. Jeff Bezos, the titan of Amazon, is wondering whether China got some leverage on Twitter now that Elon Musk will take over as owner.

Bezos quote tweeted a post called “apropos of something.” It brought up some Tesla facts in regard to China. Of course, Musk founded Tesla and owns 17 percent of its stock.

Bezos wrote “Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?” Mike Forsythe, a reporter for the New York Times, posted the initial tweet. Forsythe pointed out that China is Tesla’s second-largest market. And the battery Tesla uses in its cars is made in China. Forsythe also wrote: “After 2009, when China banned Twitter, the government there had almost no leverage over the platform. That may have just changed.”

Then Jeff Bezos added more about China and the Elon Musk purchase of Twitter. “My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter.

“But we’ll see. Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity.”

Even Jeff Bezos Offered an Opinion on Elon Musk and Twitter

If you were hiding in a social media hole, maybe you didn’t hear or read about the big Twitter news. On Monday, the company’s board of directors voted to accept Musk’s offer to pay $54.20 a share and take Twitter private. That made the Musk purchase about $44 billion. The world’s richest man sees himself as a champion of free speech and views Twitter as the “digital town square.”

Twitter is an international company. But you can’t access it in China. The country’s so-called “Great Firewall” also won’t allow social media companies like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Meanwhile, Amazon shut down its marketplace in China three years ago. But you can access an Amazon Prime Video or music account while in the country.

Bezos’ tweet caught the attention of the Chinese government. Reuters reported that China’s foreign ministry said there was no truth that the government would try to influence content on Twitter now that Musk will own it. The question was posed at a daily briefing.

Bezos also is in the media business, but his company is of the more traditional variety. He owns the Washington Post newspaper. Millions of unique visitors visit the Post digital site each month. Conversely, at the start of 2022, Twitter featured almost 400 million users, with about half using the services on a daily basis. Elon Musk has nearly 84 million followers, while Jeff Bezos has four million.

Both billionaires own space ventures. Musk has SpaceX, while Bezos created Blue Origin.