Jen Psaki Says Keystone XL Pipeline Would Make No Difference for Rising Gas Prices

In a press conference earlier today, White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, was asked about the shockingly high price of gas in the United States by Fox News journalist Peter Doocy. Rather than supply chain issues due to the pandemic or the halt of the Keystone XL Pipeline, Psaki cites the Russian invasion of Ukraine as the cause of the current record-breaking gas prices.

What to Know:

Gas prices have hit a record high

In 2020, the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline was canceled

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the pipeline would not have affected rising gas prices

Psaki instead blames the Russian invasion of Ukraine for gas prices

White House Press Secretary Talks Rising Gas Prices

One of the first steps President Biden took after winning the oval office was to cancel the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. This decision came after a public outcry over the endangerment of already threatened species of wildlife, as well as the 1.3 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions it would create.

In today’s White House press conference, press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the potential impact the cancellation of the pipeline had on the skyrocketing gas prices in the United States.

Psaki: The Keystone was not an oil field, it’s a pipeline. Also the oil is continuing to flow in, just through other means pic.twitter.com/n4cM3s1ACD — Acyn (@Acyn) March 7, 2022

“Weren’t gas prices going up anyway because of post-pandemic supply chain issues?” Peter Doocy, Fox News White House correspondent asked. Psaki replied that “there’s no question” the price increase is a “direct result of the invasion of Ukraine. Federal policies are not limiting the supplies of oil and gas.”

Doocy then brought up a previous comment made by Psaki. He asked why the United States is relying on other countries for oil rather than pumping more here. Psaki said, “Let me give you the facts here, and I know that can be inconvenient, but I think they’re important in this moment. We have been clear that in the short term, supply must keep up with the demand [while we also] make the shift to a secure, clean energy future.”

Jen Psaki Says Keystone XL Pipeline Cancellation Irrelevant to Gas Prices

The debate between the press secretary and reporter raged on. Peter Doocy asked, “Well, do you think that that would maybe affect prices faster than getting the whole country off of fossil fuels?”

“I actually don’t think it would,” Psaki replied. “The Keystone was not an oil field. It’s a pipeline. Also, the oil is continuing to flow in just through other means. So it actually would have nothing to do with the current supply imbalance.”

When it comes to U.S. energy production – and how we achieve energy security – it’s important to look at the facts. So here are 9 specifics.. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 6, 2022

Jen Psaki then reminded Doocy and the other reporters that the United States is among the world’s largest producers of gas and oil. In fact, oil production in the country is at record numbers. She added that there are “9,000 approved drilling permits that are not being used. The suggestion that we are not allowing companies to drill is inaccurate. I would suggest you ask the oil companies why they’re not using those if there’s a desire to drill more.”