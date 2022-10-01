Jimmy Carter Sets New Record for Longest-Living President as He Celebrates 98th Birthday

Former President Jimmy Carter turns 98 years old on Saturday and he remains the longest-living President of the United States. Carter, who served one term, has been in that prestigious spot since March 2019. That’s when President George H.W. Bush would die at 94 years old. Carter has spent many years since leaving office taking part in philanthropic works, especially for Habitat for Humanity.

Back in 1982, the Carter Center was founded by him and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. It has been a place to help with humanitarian efforts across a wide spectrum for 40 years. PEOPLE reports that Jason Carter, who is the Carters’ grandson, said that he is not surprised that his grandfather remains involved in politics. Jason is president of the board of trustees for the Carter Center.

Jimmy Carter Has Been Out of Office For 41 Years

“As the longest-living president in U.S. history, President Jimmy Carter has had a remarkable life of service that deserves worldwide celebration,” Paige Alexander, who is the Carter Center CEO, said in a statement. People from all over the world have been leaving messages for the former president on a digital bulletin board. It was created by the team at the Carter Center to celebrate Carter’s birthday. Kind messages and recollections about the man have been shared on that board. It’s amazing to see how many people have fond memories of him both in and out of office.

He definitely has not been sitting around resting on his laurels. Not by a long shot. Jimmy Carter has been out of the White House for 41 years. His tenure in that span of time has outpaced Herbert Hoover’s time out of the Oval Office by a decade. Carter has written 30 books, with the most recent one published when he was 93 years old. This also has allowed him the opportunity to return to a no-frills lifestyle that suits him and his wife a whole lot.

Former President Would Teach Sunday School Classes

We mentioned his time with Habitat for Humanity. Up until the pandemic started hitting hard in 2020, Jimmy and Rosalynn would spend a week every year volunteering for the organization. Carter also would teach Sunday school classes in Plains, Georgia, his hometown. It’s a town located in a small rural area. The population numbers in the hundreds.

Time can mark a stark contrast between two spectrums. We celebrate President Jimmy Carter for his long life of service and volunteerism. That goes along with his long time as someone who believes in giving back. Well, we also take a second to recall who had the shortest lifespan of any president. That would be President John F. Kennedy, who was 46 years old when he was fatally shot in 1963.