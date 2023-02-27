Jimmy Carter’s Niece Gives Health Update on Former President After His Move to Hospice Care

A little over a week after Jimmy Carter entered into hospice care at the age of 98, the 39th President of the United States’ niece, Leanne Smith, offered an update on his current condition.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Smith stated her uncle had a good day on Sunday (February 26th). While visiting him, she brought him some soup for dinner. “He’s still got some time in him,” Smith stated about Carter. “I just feel like it.”

The former President made the decision to enter hospice care instead of receiving additional medical intervention. “After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” The Carter Center tweeted. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Jimmy Carter’s other niece, Kim Fuller, also spoke at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, where he used to teach. She told the parish to prepare to answer Jesus’ call to go and do good things.

Church Member Praises Jimmy Carter for His Accomplishments Over the Years

Suzanna Smith, a church member, spoke to Fox News Digital about Carter and the impact he has on society.

“One thing that any person that has come to this church in the last decades will tell you is that they have felt warmly greeted,” she explained. “They have felt welcome here. And that’s a message that the church has, that every person who is working here is welcome here, no matter your background, and, and that’s the lesson that Jimmy Carter has taught as well, that he was really a president for everyone.”

The church member also said that people around the world have identified with Jimmy Carter as well as his message. “That sense of humility, that sense of humanity, and that sense of welcoming and making you feel like you belong. That’s something that Jimmy Carter is known for,” she explained.

Smith then praised former President Carter’s work over the years. “He’s helped eradicate guinea worm, he’s helped build hours for people around the world. He’s, you know, that the Carter Center in the work of the church is something that will be far beyond what’s happening here in Plains and people around the world.”

The church member went on to add that Carter’s legacy will be he stuck to his faith from the day he started to the day he managed. “And you’re going to be okay. And that’s what I have tried to come from now last week.”