joe-biden-tweets-photo-of-himself-during-covid-19-isolation

After Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the president is now assuring Americans that he’s feeling fine. On Thursday, news broke that the commander-in-chief had caught the virus and is currently self-isolating at home. But, despite the new diagnosis, Biden insists that it’s still business as usual.

“Folks, I’m doing great,’ the 79-year-old president tweeted in a statement thanking supporters for their concern.

Previously, his physician confirmed he tested positive after a bad night’s sleep and suffered mild symptoms such as a dry cough and runny nose. He added: “Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today. Keeping busy!”

Although Joe Biden is staying busy, he had to cancel a Pennsylvania trip where he was set to announce a funding increase for police. Now, he’ll have to isolate himself until he tests negative. After the call, Sen. Casey also tweeted that the president “sounded great and is in good spirits.”

The Frist Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, surprisingly tested negative despite being a close contact. She also said her husband was doing well. “I talked to him just a few minutes ago,’ the First Lady told reporters while in Detroit. “He’s doing fine, he’s feeling good.”

Before taking office, he received two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. He received a first booster shot in September and a second on March 30. Strict White House protocol kept him from contracting the virus, unitl now.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,’ said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

She added: “He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

However, Biden has several factors against him, such as his age and his history of skin cancers. In addition, he takes medication for high cholesterol and blood clots.

Biden’s recent contacts and travel will be under examination regarding how he contracted the virus.

Nearly a week ago, Biden was in Saudi Arabia, where he bumped fists with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Earlier, he abruptly stopped his speech in Israel because of a coughing episode.

In the past, the virus had hit some of Washington’s most well-known political figures, including Vice President Kamala Harris. However, Biden had kept himself from contracting the virus.

According to the president’s doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connell, his symptoms began on Wednesday evening.

“President Biden is currently experiencing mild symptoms, mostly rhinorrhea (or ‘runny nose’) and fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening,” he wrote.