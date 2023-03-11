Joe Rogan’s New Comedy Club Hailed as ‘Free Speech Win’

Comedian and broadcaster Joe Rogan, who some in the entertainment business deem “un-cancellable,” just opened a comedy club with that very goal: defying cancel culture.

Rogan’s new club, dubbed The Comedy Mothership, debuted this week in Austin, Texas, to rave reviews and palpable excitement in the community. Rogan has become the world’s biggest podcaster thanks to his ease and willingness in chatting about all sorts of topics from all sorts of angles. He has said he hopes his club gives that same sort of feel — a place to chat and laugh about anything.

“I felt compelled to do it … I never wanted to own a comedy club. But then when I knew I was moving here, and [Austin’s Capital City Comedy Club] was already closed. I was like, ‘Maybe I should buy a f–king club, and start a club.’ And that became my focus,” Rogan said on Theo Von’s podcast.

Fox News covered the club’s opening by interviewing attendees on the street. Most people sounded very happy that freedom of speech finally made a comeback in the comedy scene.

Billy from Dallas, Texas noted that he is “pretty excited about it because Joe Rogan at this point in his career is un-cancelable.” He went on to say, “You can’t cancel Joe Rogan. Therefore you’ve got an amazing comedy club that is also full of un-cancelable, amazing people.”

New Yorker Mat said, “I think what Joe Rogan is bringing to Austin is pure freedom of speech.”

Brady, from Phoenix, said the club gives a people a chance to speak their minds. “I think it’s a very big deal that Joe is opening his own club. It’s providing an opportunity for people to come speak their mind for free speech without fear of repercussion or cancellation,” he said. “Reminder that comedy should make you laugh. Everyone is here to have a good time and that’s really what this is the embodiment of is free speech.”

Brady also added, “It’s certainly good for Austin, but I’d say it’s even good for the country. I think right now we’re at a point where everyone [is dealing with] cancel culture. Everyone’s afraid to speak up. Everyone’s afraid to speak out. And having a place like this where folks can come and just joke around and have a good time and not fear repercussion or fear that they’re not going to be booked again or anything like that. It is truly freedom of speech. And it’s good for Austin, and it’s good for the country. It’s good for Texas. It couldn’t be better.”

Lili from the Twin Cities in Minnesota said she hopes the club will convert some Austin liberals into free-speech advocates. “I think it would be good to get a new crowd for comedy,” she said. “[Austin] is a more liberal city. Maybe expose them to that type of comedy and bring in a new group of people.”