Joint Base Andrews on Lockdown Following Reports of ‘Armed Person’ Near Base Housing

Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Md. has initiated a lockdown due to an alleged report of someone armed near base housing. Baltimore’s 7 News reports that at approximately 4 p.m., law enforcement officials apprehended an individual. Alarmed by a call received at 2:30 p.m., officials from Joint Base Andrews quickly initiated lockdown procedures as soon as they were notified of an individual with weapons in the vicinity of base housing.

Fortunately, no active shooter or gunfire occurred in the vicinity according to reports from officials. Additionally, there were no casualties nor any reported injuries. Currently, authorities are requesting that people avoid base housing. Authorities reported that the individual in question was a white male, wearing a purple sweatshirt and black shorts. He was armed with an AR-15-style rifle not featuring an orange tip.

Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon, a spokesperson at the base, has confirmed that there was no gunfire and fortunately, not any reported injuries yet. In addition to this update, additional details are still unavailable for public knowledge as of this time.

The lockdown was relaxed as the evening progressed. At 5 p.m., individuals with children in the Imagine Andrews School, CDC, Youth Center, and patients were released to pick up their children. Then at 5:30 p.m., individuals on the East Side of the base were released. At 6 p.m., the lockdown lifted and all personnel was released to depart the base.

Joint Base Andrews houses Air Force One and other unique aircraft

Nestled just outside the nation’s capital, Joint Base Andrews proudly houses Air Force One. It also houses the “doomsday” 747 aircraft for times of dire need. These streamlined planes are equipped with powerful nuclear command and control centers for an emergency situation.

Joint Base Andrews is responsible for sending top government officials on their domestic and international endeavors. Even more poignantly, it stands as a reminder that its tarmac was where many Americans reclaimed freedom. Most notably the U.S. hostages in Iran found safety there in 1981 after being held captive against their will.

The Civil War saw the origin of Andrews Air Force Base, yet during Obama’s time as President in October 2009, a union between it and the Naval Air Facility Washington was established. As such, this joint base has been thriving for over eleven years now.

Last month, the AP reported that a burglar infiltrated the base and trespassed onto the housing complex. In response to this breach, one of the residents resorted to firing at them as a defensive action. Then in February 2021, an individual managed to make his way through multiple secure checkpoints on-site before being able to board a C-40 aircraft – which is identical in structure and purpose to that of a commercial 737 jetliner used for transporting government officials. “Security Forces foot and mobile patrols are out looking for the suspect,” the Facebook post read.