JonBenet Ramsey Case: Colorado Authorities Respond to Unearthed DNA Documents From Original Investigator

Days after DNA documents from the JonBenet Ramsey murder case resurfaced, the Boulder, Colorado Police Department responded to the documents’ discovery.

Fox News reported the re-surfaced documents revealed that DNA evidence on JonBenet’s clothing and under fingernails did not match any of the people who were close to the case. Authorities previously considered the 6-year-old’s parents of being involved in the infamous murder, which took place on Christmas Day in 1996.

The documents were notably from the original investigator, Lou Smit, who came out of retirement to help solve the murder. Unfortunately, he resigned in September 1998 and did not live to find out who actually killed JonBenet Ramsey. The documents re-emerged as part of the files being discussed in the upcoming book Lou and JonBenet: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder. The book is written by John W. Anderson.

In response to the discovered documents, Boulder’s public information officer, Dionne Waugh, issued a statement to Fox News. “We recognize that many articles and books have been written about this tragic homicide,” Waugh shared. “We have not read this newest book which, apparently, contains allegations from the late 1990s.”

Anderson revealed in his book the documents’ findings were given to a Boulder detective three weeks after JonBenet’s murder. However, he waited months before sharing the details with prosecutors.

JonBenet’s mother, Patsy Ramsey, called police in the early hours of December 26, 1996 to reveal her child beauty queen daughter had gone missing. She also revealed at the time there was a random note that demanded $118,000 in exchange for the little girl. John Ramsey discovered his daughter’s body later on that day in the basement of their Boulder home. The little girl’s autopsy revealed she died of strangulation and a blow to the head.

JonBenet Ramsey’s Murder Case Remains Unsolved and Active

Meanwhile, Waugh revealed in the statement that the Boulder police are receiving outside assistance when it comes to the investigation of the murder of JonBenet Ramsey.

“At present, this active investigation continues to receive assistance from federal, state, and local partners,” Waugh continued. She said Boulder Police is working with multiple agencies. This includes the FBI, the District Attorney’s Office, Colorado’s Department of Public Safety, and Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The police department is also seeking assistance from several private DNA laboratories across the U.S.

John Ramsey has further spoken out about the newly discovered documents. He has met with Colorado’s director of public safety about the murder. “This cold case review that they’re going to do…” Ramsey said. “At first I didn’t know how robust that was going to be, but I’ve heard several people on the team are very experienced homicide detectives.”

Petitioners previously asked Colorado Governor Jared Polis to have the case’s DNA evidence shared with an independent agency. A new review of the case will begin later this year.