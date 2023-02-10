JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence

More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case.

According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.

John W. Anderson, a former El Paso County sheriff-turned-author, revealed details about the documents in his new book Lou and JonBenet: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder. The book is about the late Colorado investigator Lou Smit, who had worked the high profile case. The author examined the evidence. “For the past quarter-century, the Boulder police have ignored the DNA evidence that exonerated the Ramseys and could be used to identify her killer,” the book reads.

The discovered documents were notably retired by Smit’s files. The former Colorado Springs detective came out of retirement in 1997. This was done at the request of the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the JonBenet Ramsey case. However, he ended up resigning in September 1998 and declared that JonBenet’s family did not murder her. He also cited evidence of an intruder as well as the lack of evidence proving JonBenet’s parents were involved.

Author of New JonBenet Ramsey Book Accuses Boulder Police of Suppressing Evidence of the Case

Anderson told Fox News that the investigation team believes Smit’s unredacted copy is in the possession of anyone outside law enforcement. The author also stated that Boulder police had suppressed evidence. “Boulder PD Investigations Division has had a culture for the last quarter-century of not thoroughly investigating or not investigating their cases.”

Following his death in 2010, Smit’s family found thousands of documents on the JonBenet Ramsey case. They also found the DNA results that were from Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation. Lead detective Thomas Trujillo received the results in January 1997.

“If the minor components from exhibits #7, 14L, and 14M were contributed by a single individual, then John Andrew Ramsey, Melinda Ramsey, John B. Ramsey, Patricia Ramsey, Burke Ramsey, Jeff Ramsey, John Fernie, Priscilla White, and Mervin Pugh would be excluded as a source of the DNA analyzed on those exhibits,” the document reads.

However, experts do caution about others misinterpreting the 1997 report. Dr. Michael Baden, a Fox News contributor, noted that the document contains no “smoking gun.” He went on to add that there was a difference of opinion between investigators. However, that doesn’t mean they were not doing their jobs while working on the case.