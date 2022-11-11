JonBenét Ramsey’s Murder To Be Investigated by Cold Case Team

Nearly 26 years since the 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was brutally murdered, Boulder Police Department announced it is partnering with the Colorado Cold Case Review team to continue investigating her infamous death.

Between late December 25 and early 26, 1996, JonBenét Ramsey was killed in her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. Prior to the discovery of her body, a long handwritten ransom note was discovered, demanding large sums of money for the little girl. Nearly seven hours after she was reported missing, the 6-year-old girl’s body was found in the basement of the home. She had a broken skull from a blow to the head. The little girl was also strangled, with a garrote wrapped around her neck. The autopsy confirmed that the child beauty queen died of “asphyxia by strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma ” and her death was ruled as a homicide.

Although her death has been opened numerous times, the person (or persons) responsible for JonBenét Ramsey’s murder has not been declared. Authorities originally suspected that the ransom note was by her mother Patsy. However, she as well as the girl’s brother Burke are not suspects.

The Boulder Police Department and Boulder County District Attorney’s Office shared in a new press release details about the investigation. It was noted that detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails.

“We have traveled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals,” the authorities confirmed. The department has been working with multiple agencies to crack the case. This includes the FBI, the District Attorney’s Office, Colorado’s Department of Public Safety, and Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Amount of DNA Evidence Available From the JonBenét Ramsey Case Is ‘Extremely Small and Complex’

Along with announcing the continued investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s murder, authorities also say that the amount of DNA evidence available for analysis is “extremely small and complex.”

“The sample could, in whole or in part, be consumed by DNA testing,” authorities said. “In collaboration with the CBI and the FBI, there have been several discussions with private DNA labs about the viability of continued testing of DNA recovered from the crime scene and genetic genealogy analysis. Those discussions will continue.”

Along with working with the private DNA labs, Boulder Police is consulting with the Colorado Cold Case Review Team. The team consists of professional investigative, analytical, and forensic experts throughout the state. Police note that the team is another tool to help further cold case homicide investigations. It also includes making recommendations based on the best practices in the investigative field.

“This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many,” Police Chief Maris Herold shares. “And we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenet’s killer. That includes following up on every lead and working with our policing partners and DNA experts around the country to solve this tragic case. This investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”