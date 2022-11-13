JonBenét Ramsey’s Father Speaks Out About Latest Major Update in Her Unsolved Murder Case

Following the news that a cold case team is investigating the infamous 1996 murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the father of the late little girl, John Ramsey, is speaking out about the latest development.

As previously reported, the Boulder Police Department and Boulder County District Attorney’s Office announced plans to work with the Colorado Cold Case Review team to continue investigating the death of JonBenét Ramsey. The then 6-year-old girl was murdered in her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado between the late hours of December 25 and early hours of December 26, 1996. A ransom note was discovered demanding $118,000, but within hours of reporting her missing, the little girl’s body was discovered in the basement. She had a broken skull from a blow to the head. The little girl was also strangled, with a garrote wrapped around her neck. The autopsy confirmed that the child beauty queen died of “asphyxia by strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma.” The death was ruled as a homicide.

Although the case made headlines, there had been no arrests of anyone linked to the murder. The case has since gone cold, despite being re-opened numerous times. Last week, authorities announced plans to continue the investigation. “We have traveled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals,” the Boulder Police Department and Boulder County District Attorney’s Office shared. The department has been working with multiple agencies to crack the case. This includes the FBI, the District Attorney’s Office, Colorado’s Department of Public Safety, and Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

JonBenét Ramsey’s Father Speaks to Fox News About the Latest Development in the Case

Meanwhile, JonBenét Ramsey’s father spoke to Fox News about the latest development in the case. Although he said the police department’s decision to partner with the cold case team was “the only encouraging thing he read in the statement.

“Sadly, it sounded like more of the same,” JonBenét Ramsey’s father stated. “And that’s not what we need. It’s a good effort by their PR department, but that’s now what we need to be done.”

JonBenét Ramsey’s father also told the media outlet that he believes his recent efforts to shed new light on the case over the recent years may have inspired the police department’s decision to consult the cold case team. However, he’s waiting on something more. He is willing to pursue legal action if significant developments in the case are not made in the near future.

“They would love for this case to go away,” JonBenét Ramsey’s father explained. “And put in a file cabinet that never gets open. We’re not gonna let that happen.”

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold stated the murder of JonBenét Ramsey left a hole in the hearts of many. “We will never stop investigating until we find JonBenét’s killer. That includes following up on every lead and working with our policing partners and DNA experts around the country.”

Herold then added that the investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the police department.