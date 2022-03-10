Kamala Harris Pushes for ‘Transition’ to Clean Energy as Gas Prices Go Through the Roof

Vice President Kamala Harris used the recent spike in gas prices to advocate for a transition to green energy on Monday. Speaking in concert with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Harris tried to use the impending energy crisis as an opportunity to push for clean energy, rather than quell fears about inflation, the supply chain, or domestic drilling.

At a glace

Kamala Harris announced billions in federal contracts to bolster electric buses and reduce gas prices

The Biden administration is using the impending energy crisis as an opportunity to push a specific green agenda

Jen Psaki said oil companies are to blame for the lack of domestic drilling

“We are all in the midst of a turning point. We have the technologies to transition to a zero-emission fleet,” Harris said during her statement. “And we can address the climate crisis and grow our economy at the same time.”

The statement came on the heels of a new $3.7 billion federal investment in public transportation, which includes electric buses. Buttigieg piggy-backed on the sentiment, advocating a reduction in cars and an increase in bus riding.

“Transit gets riders where they need to be efficiently and affordably with far less pollution to thrive. And it’s even good for drivers of cars, because it means less congestion and traffic on our roads. And transit is even better when it’s clean transit with modern electric buses that don’t pollute at all,” he said.

Neither Kamala Harris nor Pete Buttigieg explicitly mentioned gas prices, which recently soared over $4 nationally on average. It is the highest national average since 2008, when the entire economy collapsed due to irresponsible banking and an overvalued housing market.

Considering the average cost of an electric vehicle sits about $10,000 above the average cost of a petroleum vehicle, many Republicans accused Harris and Buttigieg of failing to see the big picture for consumers.

“Vice President Kamala Harris and DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg spent the afternoon promoting electric vehicles and Green New Deal policies. Are you kidding me? The Biden Administration could not be more tone deaf,” said Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.

Jen Psaki suggests oil companies could drill more if they wanted to

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that President Biden is doing “everything he can to reduce the impact” of gas prices for the American people.

“What is also true, is that because of the actions of President Putin, because he invaded a sovereign country, he created instability in the markets. The President talked about this even before Russia and President Putin moved forward with his actions,” she noted.

Psaki also insinuated that the Biden administration will happily allow more domestic oil production, but that the oil companies do not want to drill. Her evidence is a reported 9,000 approved drilling permits that currently go unused.

‘There are 9,000 approved drilling permits that are going unused,” Psaki said. “So the suggestion that we are not let allowing companies to drill is inaccurate. The suggestion that that is what is hindering or preventing gas prices to come down is inaccurate. I would suggest to ask the oil companies why they’re not using those if there’s a desire to drill more.”